You Already Have These 8 Natural Acne-Fighting Ingredients in Your Pantry

Here's the situation: it's the night before your best friend's wedding or that dream job interview, and the stress has caused a massive crater to form on your face. You also realize that your favorite zit-zapping product has run out or is expired. But instead of racing to the drugstore, you can also just visit your pantry.

You may be skeptical. Perhaps you tried an at-home remedy in the past and found it to be ineffective (or worse — some can aggravate the situation). Just like over-the-counter spot treatments, DIY ones need to be blended with the right ingredients and contain similar chemical constituents that are similar to their drugstore equivalents.

That's where I come in! I've got loads of experience with untimely outbreaks, and I've already done the trial and error. These are eight ingredients that are always in stock at my house, as well as exactly how to mix them to create effective zit-zapping acne treatments that will have you bowing down to Mother Nature in no time.

Bananas
How to Use It: Use the inside of a perfectly ripe banana peel to gently rub the affected area for about 10 minutes, and then rinse with lukewarm water before cleansing. This is one of the most soothing ways to bring down the size of a pimple, and also one of the most nourishing because it leaves the area hydrated instead of drying it out. Apply twice a day (and don't forget to eat the banana!).
Turmeric
How to Use It: Mix 1/2 tablespoon of pure organic turmeric with 2 ounces of raw manuka honey. Blend together manually and apply on clean, makeup-free skin twice daily for about 15 to 20 minutes. Be sure to vet your turmeric supplier: when turmeric is processed into powder, it loses its vivid color, which causes many spice providers to add dye. This can stain the skin. Apply the mixture as a daily cleanser in the mornings, letting the treatment penetrate the dermal layers for a few minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water. Use a damp washcloth to make sure the turmeric is completely removed.
Essential Oils
How to Use It: Use the following dilution rates, blended in a tinted, sealable vial: four drops of clary sage, three drops of clove, two drops of lemongrass, 10 drops of geranium, and 12 drops of frankincense. Mix gently by rolling the container between your hands. Add 1/2 ounce of tamanu oil and apply to affected areas two to three times a day for three days. Use as a spot treatment for boils, cysts, or severe blemishes. Tamanu is an excellent healer and works well on both dry and oily skin types. But be sure to proceed with caution if you suspect that your zit is open.
Cardamom
How to Use It: In a small bowl, add a tablespoon of organic cardamom and black sesame seed powders. You can pulse the sesame seeds down with a food processor or a coffee grinder. Black sesame seeds are gentle, full of antioxidants, and help produce collagen. Mix manually until everything is completely combined. To form a paste, fill a spray bottle with distilled water and mist until congealed. For a cleansing facial, apply twice a week on makeup-free skin and rinse well with lukewarm water.
Nutmeg
How to Use It: Make a paste with a teaspoon of nutmeg and a tablespoon of arrowroot powder, which is gentle, pH balancing, and antiseptic. To form a paste, spritz the powdered ingredients with apple cider vinegar until you form thick glop in your hand. Apply as an exfoliating mask on damp skin and rinse well. Nutmeg can be irritating for some: first-time users should try out a test patch of the spot treatment on the inside of the elbow to ensure no irritation is present before applying on the face.
Matcha Green Tea
How to Use It: Use a tablespoon each of pure organic matcha green tea and kaolin clay. The clay will help pull toxins to the surface, and once you rinse the spot treatment off, those toxins will go down the drain with it. Dilute your matcha clay mask with distilled water until you form a solidified consistency. Apply once a week on makeup-free, damp skin and massage into pores. Leave this spot treatment on for five to seven minutes or until it begins to flake and rinse off.
Chamomile
How to Use It: To make chamomile flowers into a spot treatment all you need is an ice tray, water, and chamomile flowers. In an ice tray (preferably one with a lid), add 1/2 teaspoon of chamomile buds to each cube and then slowly fill the tray with distilled or boiled water as if you were refilling an ice tray. Once the ice is completely frozen, apply one cube on a pimple until the ice is melted or until you can't stand the temperature. Be strong, because the ice will constrict blood vessels and reduce the inflammation. The chamomile will do its job by killing the acne-causing bacteria and soothing the area. The best part about these chamomile ice cubes is that your skin won't feel overly dry. This reduces the temptation of globbing on too much moisturizer and clogging the pore.
Black Pepper
How to Use It: Grind a teaspoon of black peppercorns into a tablespoon of blackstrap molasses and manually mix. Molasses contains lactic acid and balances electrolytes, so the combination of these ingredients will encourage new cell growth. By gently massaging it into the skin, you can rub off dead skin cells and reduce swelling.
