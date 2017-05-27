20 New Beauty Launches You Need in Your Stash This Summer

What it is: Too Faced Hangover Rx 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer and Setting Spray ($32)

Why you need it: Just like its primer predecessor, this mist is loaded with coconut water and antibiotics to add hydration and nourishment to your complexion. You can use it before makeup, after makeup, or midday — no matter when you mist it on, it'll keep your look locked down and your skin refreshed. (And yes, it smells like a coconut cocktail.)

When to get it: June 2016