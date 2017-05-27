5/27/17 5/27/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Beauty News New Beauty Products For Summer 2017 20 New Beauty Launches You Need in Your Stash This Summer May 27, 2017 by Emily Orofino 363 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. As warm weather approaches, we're packing up our sweaters and heavy coats and swapping them for our sundresses and shorts. But just like we're a little bored of last year's Summer styles, we're yearning to add new beauty swag to this season's stash. Thankfully, there's plenty of fabulous new launches to choose from! From a coconut oil self-tanning balm to an at-home dip powder gel set, keep reading to see everything we'll be stocking up on for Summer 2017. Related28 of the Hottest Beauty Products Launching in April 2017 Shop Brands Drybar · Diptyque · Fresh · Tom Ford · Red Carpet Manicure Pinrose Sun Saint What it is: Pinrose Sun Saint ($65) Why you need it: This sexy scent is practically the beach in bottled form. Smoky coconut and solar notes meld with sandalwood to create a fragrance that is yearning to be misted on sun-kissed skin. Sephora Beauty Products PINROSE Sun Saint $65 from Sephora Buy Now See more Sephora Beauty Products Drybar Detox Whipped Dry Shampoo Foam What it is: Drybar Detox Whipped Dry Shampoo Foam ($24) Why you need it: This mousse looks just like whipped cream, but when rubbed into greasy roots, it absorbs oil and vanishes without leaving behind any powdery or filmy residue. Even better, it features the brand's signature Blanc scent, which will make your newly cleansed strands smell like a yummy vanilla cupcake. Drybar Detox Whipped Dry Shampoo Foam $24 from Sephora Buy Now See more Drybar Dry Hair Shampoo Covergirl Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation What it is: Covergirl Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation ($11) Why you need it: Drugstore aisle wanderers, you've finally stumbled upon an impeccable, affordable full-coverage formula. This new product from Covergirl is oil-free and loaded with SPF 20 (but doesn't smell like sunscreen at all!) and features a hybrid radiant-matte finish so you won't look chalky. It's also infused with vitamins E, B3, and B5 to keep your skin hydrated and comes in 14 shades. Covergirl Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation $11 from covergirl.com Buy Now Diptyque Hourglass Diffuser What it is: Diptyque Hourglass Diffuser ($175) Why you need it: This revamped version of the brand's home scent device features a new diffusing technique, allowing even the most delicate notes to shine. But, of course, we're particularly drawn to the elegant and intricate new design. You can choose from six different scents, including D'Oranger Fleur (Orange Blossom) seen here, and each refill lasts up to three months. Diptyque D'Oranger Fleur Diffuser/2.5 oz. $175 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Diptyque Home Fragrance Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner What it is: Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner ($44) Why you need it: This rose-petal-infused toner isn't just a hydrating treatment; it's the perfect product for your next stylized Instagram! The nourishing formula gently removes dirt, makeup, and oil while soothing the skin beneath, prepping it for serums and moisturizers. Plus, it smells just like a heady floral bouquet. Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner $44 from Sephora Buy Now See more Fresh Face Toners Rituals Express Your Soul Inspiring Verbena & Petitgrain Bed & Body Mist What it is: Rituals Express Your Soul Inspiring Verbena & Petitgrain Bed & Body Mist ($25) Why you need it: This zesty spritz smells as refreshing on pillowcases and linens as it does misted into the air. As weather gets warmer, we can anticipate spraying the floral citrus aroma even more frequently, but we currently use it at the office when that 4 p.m. slump hits. Rituals Express Your Soul Inspiring Verbena & Petitgrain Bed & Body Mist $25 from rituals.com Buy Now IGK Prenup Instant Spray Hair Mask What it is: IGK Prenup Instant Spray Hair Mask ($32) Why you need it: This genius formula was inspired by the concept of Korean splash masks, which pack the deep hydration of a heavier mask into a lightweight liquid. You use this milky conditioning spray in the shower, then immediately rinse it out. Once you dry and style your strands, you'll notice that the reparative senna leaf extract, cupuacu butter, and nourishing amla oil penetrated your hair and left it soft, silky, and manageable. Bonus: it smells like a tropical vacation. Sephora Clothes and Shoes IGK Prenup Instant Spray Hair Mask $32 from Sephora Buy Now See more Sephora Clothes and Shoes Botanics Radiant Youth Refining Microdermabrasion Polish What it is: Botanics Radiant Youth Refining Microdermabrasion Polish ($10) Why you need it: This gentle facial scrub is formulated with natural, sustainable ingredients that exfoliate away dull, dead skin cells and refine pores, leaving your complexion fresh and glowing. Its star ingredient is ginkgo extract, which adds radiance and powerfully protects against premature aging. Try using it once a week to see more youthful skin. Botanics Radiant Youth Refining Microdermabrasion Polish $10 from target.com Buy Now Ex Nihilo Ultra Rose Candle What it is: Ex Nihilo Ultra Rose Candle ($75) Why you need it: This chic candle fills the room with a luxurious (not stuffy!) rose aroma before it's even lit. Notes of lychee and patchouli add freshness and depth to the iconic rose de mai scent. We're lighting this one exclusively on romantic occasions. Saks Fifth Avenue Candles EX NIHILO Ultra Rose Candle/10.5 oz. $75 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Candles Clairol Professionals Flare Me Hair Color What it is: Clairol Professionals Flare Me Hair Color ($6) Why you need it: This permanent rainbow dye leaves strands — not sheets — stained in any of seven fun and funky colors for up to five weeks. (Most shades like these fade after just a few shampoos!) Each tube comes with a clear mix-in that allows you to transform vivid hues to delicate pastels. Clairol Professionals Flare Me Hair Color $6 from sallybeauty.com Buy Now James Read Coconut Melting Tanning Balm What it is: James Read Coconut Melting Tanning Balm ($35) Why you need it: It looks — and smells — just like standard solidified coconut oil in the jar, but when applied to skin, it adds a gradual, natural glow (and serious hydration). We're already addicted to applying this to our legs, as it feels so silky postshave. James Read Coconut Melting Tanning Balm $35 from qvc.com Buy Now Kat Von D Everlasting Lip Liner What it is: Kat Von D Everlasting Lip Liner ($18) Why you need it: Designed to complement the brand's cult-favorite longwear liquid lipstick, these lip pencils come in 30 shades and won't budge for hours. The shades range from soft neutrals and glam reds to vampy tones and punchy vivids (even green), so you're bound to find your perfect match. Sephora Lip Pencils Kat Von D Everlasting Lip Liner $18 from Sephora Buy Now See more Sephora Lip Pencils Tom Ford Clutch-Size Lip Balm What it is: Tom Ford Clutch-Size Lip Balm ($36) Why you need it: This precious lip balm adds effortless sophistication to your purse as well as your pout. It's pint-size, so it'll fit in even the smallest pouch and comes in six sheer, juicy shades. Tom Ford Clutch-Size Lip Balm $36 from Sephora Buy Now See more Tom Ford Makeup & Travel Bags Too Faced Hangover Rx 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer and Setting Spray What it is: Too Faced Hangover Rx 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer and Setting Spray ($32) Why you need it: Just like its primer predecessor, this mist is loaded with coconut water and antibiotics to add hydration and nourishment to your complexion. You can use it before makeup, after makeup, or midday — no matter when you mist it on, it'll keep your look locked down and your skin refreshed. (And yes, it smells like a coconut cocktail.) When to get it: June 2016 Chapstick I Love Summer Collection — Peaches & Cream What it is: Chapstick I Love Summer Collection — Peaches & Cream ($1) Why you need it: Any self-professed lip-balm addict needs a tube of this in her beach bag. It smells just like fresh peaches, makes lips feel silky smooth, and is superaffordable. Chapstick I Love Summer Collection — Peaches & Cream $1 from shopchapstick.com Buy Now Red Carpet Manicure Color Dip Starter Kit What it is: Red Carpet Manicure Color Dip Starter Kit ($35) Why you need it: This innovative new form of gel polish is likely the easiest manicure you'll ever DIY. Just paint on a base coat, dip your fingertip into the included powder, and seal with an activator lacquer and topcoat — that's it! No curing light is needed, because it hardens in under a minute, and your paint job will last for up to three weeks! This set includes everything you'll need, including a pale pink polish and remover. Red Carpet Manicure Color Dip Starter Kit $34.99 from Ulta Buy Now See more Red Carpet Manicure Beauty Products IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Glow Skin-Transforming Healthy Flush Blushing Bronzer What it is: IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Glow Skin-Transforming Healthy Flush Blushing Bronzer ($32) Why you need it: Swirl the highlighter, blush, and bronzer together or use them individually for a superflattering glow. The formula contains brightening vitamin C (and smells like oranges!), hydrating ceramides, and firming peptides to make your complexion look youthful every time you apply. It comes in three universal hues, but we're partial to Instant Natural Glow, a plummy bronze that gives us a flush like we spent an afternoon in the sun. IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Glow Skin-Transforming Healthy Flush Blushing $32 from itcosmetics.com Buy Now Cosrx Triple C Lightning Liquid What it is: Cosrx Triple C Lightning Liquid ($27) Why you need it: Soko Glam founder Charlotte Cho and K-beauty brand Cosrx teamed up to make this superpotent, nonsticky vitamin C serum, which is loaded with over 20 percent ascorbic acid to fade dark spots and illuminate your skin. Vitamin C serums need to be fresh to be effective, so this formula is produced in small batches and shipped directly from Korea to ensure you have a brand-new bottle. Cosrx Triple C Lightning Liquid $27 from sokoglam.com Buy Now Laura Geller Liquid Gelato Pillow Top Illuminator What it is: Laura Geller Liquid Gelato Pillow Top Illuminator ($26) Why you need it: The brand's beloved powder highlighter has been turned into a liquid! This formula is housed in a unique squeeze-tube package with a comfy cushion applicator that allows you to easily dab it on skin, whether you opt for a subtle sheen or a high beam. Laura Geller Liquid Gelato Pillow Top Illuminator $26 from ulta.com Buy Now Tocca Hair Fragrance What it is: Tocca Hair Fragrance ($28) Why you need it: These hair mists are infused with moisturizing oils as well as Tocca's classic feminine scents to add a light perfume and glossy sheen to strands. Our favorite is Cleopatra, which features notes of grapefruit, cassis, and patchouli. When to get it: April 25 at Sephora Share this post Beauty NewsBeauty ShoppingSummer BeautySummerMakeupHairSkin Care