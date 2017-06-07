Is It Halloween Yet? Nikkie Tutorials Has Convinced Us to Go as Wonder Woman

After seeing the new Wonder Woman film, we're all planning to dress as the kickass hero for Halloween. Beauty blogger Nikkie Tutorials is no exception and showed us exactly how to transform into the comic-book character to celebrate the girl-power-filled film.

Nikkie decided to go the 2D route and applied her makeup in the style of a comic rather than modeled after the Wonder Woman from the film. Using black and white liquid liners, Nikkie transformed herself into the heroine. The results are ultra impressive, and we're starting to practice the technique now to prepare for our next cosplay opportunity.

Keep reading to find out how to create this super look.