 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Is It Halloween Yet? Nikkie Tutorials Has Convinced Us to Go as Wonder Woman
Beauty News
Prepare to Lust After Urban Decay's New Naked Heat Palette — Swatches Included!
Urban Decay
See How Hot Urban Decay's Naked Heat Palette Looks on Different Skin Tones
Beauty Trends
Beauty Babes Are Creating "Super" Badass Looks With Their Wonder Woman Brushes
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 24  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Is It Halloween Yet? Nikkie Tutorials Has Convinced Us to Go as Wonder Woman

After seeing the new Wonder Woman film, we're all planning to dress as the kickass hero for Halloween. Beauty blogger Nikkie Tutorials is no exception and showed us exactly how to transform into the comic-book character to celebrate the girl-power-filled film.

Nikkie decided to go the 2D route and applied her makeup in the style of a comic rather than modeled after the Wonder Woman from the film. Using black and white liquid liners, Nikkie transformed herself into the heroine. The results are ultra impressive, and we're starting to practice the technique now to prepare for our next cosplay opportunity.

Keep reading to find out how to create this super look.

Related
The Lasso of Truth Will Make You Admit You Love These Wonder Woman Makeup Looks

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Makeup TutorialsBeauty How ToWonder WomanEyelinerLipstickMakeup
Join The Conversation
Makeup
by Victoria Messina
Makeup Inspired by Color Schemes
Beauty Trends
This Girl Used "Color Schemes" as Makeup Inspiration and the Results Are Mesmerizing
by Sarah Siegel
Donald Trump Makeup Tutorial
Beauty Video
This Donald Trump-Inspired Beauty DIY Will Make Your Face Great Again
by Emily Orofino
Patty Jenkins Directed Wonder Woman
Gal Gadot
by Natalie Rivera
Gal Gadot Thanks Wonder Woman Fans on Instagram June 2017
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot Thanks Her Fans For Wonder Woman's Success: "This Was All You"
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds