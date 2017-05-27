5/27/17 5/27/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Beauty Tips Nontoxic Skin Care Ingredients 10 Nontoxic Skin Care Ingredients That Beauty Experts Swear By May 27, 2017 by Liz Thompson 555 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Whether you've dipped a toe into the world of healthy living (organic wine has to be healthier than regular wine, right?) or gone a bit deeper (vegan diet, bike to work, homemade cleaning products . . .), you've likely heard something about what toxins do to our bodies. Toxic exposure can come from food, beauty products, environmental pollution, and mold in the home and work place, and is linked to health issues like premature aging, hormonal disruption, and even cancer. It is pretty much impossible to avoid toxins completely, but one area that is fairly easy to control is your skin care routine. We know there are certain cosmetic ingredients we don't want to use on our complexions. Then there are the well-known ingredients we look for to treat specific skin issues, such as tea tree for acne, chamomile for sensitivity, argan oil for aging. And then, there are other nontoxic ingredients in skin care products that don't get a second glance. They may not be as popular, but these supporting players also offer big time skin results. We asked three leading experts in the natural beauty world to reveal their favorite nontoxic skin care ingredients. Keep reading to find out how these beauties can benefit your skin and health. RelatedReplace Your Skin Care Regimen With These 9 Ingredients Hiding in Your Fridge Avocado Oil Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts What it is: Oil extracted from the fruit of ripe avocados. Who loves it: Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist and founder of Joanna Vargas Salon and Skincare Collection. What it does for skin: "It contains lots of B vitamins and fatty acids to hydrate and depuff the skin." Product recommendation: Joanna's DIY Avocado Mask Bamboo Extract What it is: Silica obtained from the bamboo plant. Who loves it: Eminence Organic Skin Care uses bamboo extract in its skin-firming products. What it does for skin: Bamboo extract is highly absorbent and often used in products like facial powder, deodorant, and hair products to soak up oil and wetness. This ingredient also strengthens and improves the appearance of skin. Product recommendation: Eminence Organic Skin Care Bamboo Firming Fluid ($58) Eminence Organic Skin Care Bamboo Firming Fluid $58 from dermavenue.com Buy Now Barbary Fig Seed Oil What it is: Oil obtained from the prickly pear cactus. Who loves it: Victoria Fantauzzi, cofounder of La Bella Figura Beauty. What it does for skin: "We use this vitamin-E-rich oil in almost all of our formulations to incorporate amino acids and antioxidants. It's simply the most effective ingredient to target fine lines and reduce wrinkles." Product recommendation: La Bella Figura Beauty Organic Barbary Fig Seed Oil ($90) La Bella Figura Beauty Organic Barbary Fig Seed Oil $90 from labellafigurabeauty.com Buy Now Camellia Oil What it is: Oil obtained from the seeds of Camellia sinensis (green tea). Who loves it: Tata Harper, creator of Tata Harper organic skin care line. What it does for skin: "Camellia oil moisturizes the skin and gives you a beautiful glow. I use it in my Nourishing Oil Cleanser to help remove makeup." Product recommendation: Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser ($72) Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser $72 from tataharperskincare.com Buy Now Chlorophyll What it is: Healthy green molecules found in algae. Who loves it: Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist and founder of Joanna Vargas Salon and Skincare Collection. What it does for skin: "Chlorophyll hydrates and oxygenates the skin to bring that glow back. It's in my Daily Serum to leave you looking glowing and fresh, even when you don't feel like it!" Product recommendation: Joanna Vargas Daily Serum ($85) Joanna Vargas Daily Serum $85 from joannavargas.com Buy Now Galactoarabinan What it is: Naturally derived polysaccharide, a carbohydrate consisting of sugar molecules. Who loves it: Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist and founder of Joanna Vargas Salon and Skincare Collection. What it does for skin: "My favorite ingredient is galactoarabinan, which is naturally derived from the larch tree. It causes more cell turnover than a glycolic but it's also anti-inflammatory, so it doesn't cause irritation, even in sensitive skin." Product recommendation: Joanna Vargas Vitamin C Face Wash With Galactoarabinan ($40) Joanna Vargas Vitamin C Face Wash With Galactoarabinan $40 from joannavargas.com Buy Now Jojoba Oil What it is: Oil from the seed of the jojoba plant. Who loves it: Odacite Skincare uses jojoba oil to provide moisture and pore-clearing properties to acne-prone skin. What it does for skin: This nontoxic ingredient has been used in skin care forever. It is light, moisturizing, and noncomedogenic. What you may not know about jojoba oil is that it is the most closely matched to our skin's naturally produced oils, making it a great option for all skin types. Product recommendation: Odacite Jojoba Lavender Serum Concentrate ($32) Odacite Jojoba Lavender Serum Concentrate $32 from thedetoxmarket.com Buy Now Kakadu Plum Extract What it is: A botanical extract from an Australian fruit tree. Who loves it: Victoria Fantauzzi, cofounder of La Bella Figura Beauty. What it does for skin: "We love this extract for its high vitamin C concentration and ability to brighten and tone skin. Studies show the concentration of vitamin C in kakadu plum to be as high as 3200-5000mg/100g compared with 50mg/100g for oranges." Product recommendation: La Bella Figura Beauty Modern Radiance Concentrate ($155) La Bella Figura Beauty Modern Radiance Concentrate $155 from labellafigurabeauty.com Buy Now Lemon Kernel Oil What it is: An essential, fatty-acid-rich oil from lemon seeds. Who loves it: Victoria Fantauzzi, cofounder of La Bella Figura Beauty. What it does for skin: "Unlike lemon essential oil, which is pressed from the peel, lemon kernel oil is pressed solely from the seeds. Lemon kernel oil claims to be beneficial to the circulatory system, as well as offers moisture retentive abilities that aid dry skin." Product recommendation: La Bella Figura Beauty The Capsule Collection ($490) La Bella Figura Beauty The Capsule Collection $490 from labellafigurabeauty.com Buy Now Raspberry Seed Oil What it is: Oil cold-pressed from raspberry seeds. Who loves it: Annmarie Skin Care uses the oil for its vitamins A and E, essential fatty acids, and antioxidants. What it does for skin: Raspberry seed oil offers natural sun protection properties, softens and plumps the skin, tones down inflammation, and soothes irritation. It's ideal for sensitive and mature skin types. Product Recommendation: Annmarie Anti-Aging Facial Oil ($55)