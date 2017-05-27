10 Nontoxic Skin Care Ingredients That Beauty Experts Swear By

Whether you've dipped a toe into the world of healthy living (organic wine has to be healthier than regular wine, right?) or gone a bit deeper (vegan diet, bike to work, homemade cleaning products . . .), you've likely heard something about what toxins do to our bodies.

Toxic exposure can come from food, beauty products, environmental pollution, and mold in the home and work place, and is linked to health issues like premature aging, hormonal disruption, and even cancer. It is pretty much impossible to avoid toxins completely, but one area that is fairly easy to control is your skin care routine.

We know there are certain cosmetic ingredients we don't want to use on our complexions. Then there are the well-known ingredients we look for to treat specific skin issues, such as tea tree for acne, chamomile for sensitivity, argan oil for aging. And then, there are other nontoxic ingredients in skin care products that don't get a second glance. They may not be as popular, but these supporting players also offer big time skin results.

We asked three leading experts in the natural beauty world to reveal their favorite nontoxic skin care ingredients. Keep reading to find out how these beauties can benefit your skin and health.