8 Toxic Ingredients You Should Never Use in Your Skin Care Routine

Last month, I had the opportunity to visit Tata Harper's farm in Vermont, and it blew my mind. It should not have been so shocking. I've been a fan of her natural-ingredient, eco-friendly skin care and makeup line for years. It's ideal for my sensitive skin, and everything smells deliciously botanical with milky, silky textures. But actually seeing the farm-to-vanity process of these products made me realize: they are the real deal.

These are not products that claim to have organic ingredients but are still packed with "processed" stuff. In fact, most Tata Harper formulas have the shelf life of just a few months. She pointed out: why would you want to put something on your face with enough preservatives to make it last for years? Gross. (I immediately went home after the trip and threw away a ton of expired formulas.)

"I started Tata Harper Skincare after my stepfather was diagnosed with cancer," she told me via email. "Through all of the doctor's appointments I learned so much about lifestyle and how little decisions affect health and wellbeing. That's when I started really researching ingredients, and discovered that a lot of the ingredients with the most potential health risks aren't even there to give results; they're just fillers like preservatives, emulsifiers, stabilizers, and thickeners designed to keep the formula stable and give the product its texture. I only use natural ingredients because I believe that no woman should have to compromise her health for her beauty, especially if those ingredients aren't even making her beautiful!"

The more I learned about natural ingredients, the more I only wanted to use them. Every time I wash my face with Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser, I envision the apricot seed powder exfoliating my skin and the French pink clay detoxifying it. Or when I nourish my face with the Rejuvenating Serum, I know rosehip seed oil is rejuvenating my under-eye area, while Spanish lavender extract is relaxing fine lines.

If you are eager to get informed about the harmful ingredients in your skin care products, as well as natural ones to look for instead, keep reading. Tata Harper herself breaks down what to ditch, what to use, and why.