See 1 Man Transform Into Wonder Woman, Britney Spears, and More With Makeup

Paolo Ballesteros is renowned as the host of Filipino TV series Eat Bulaga!, but he has gained international fame due to his artful makeup skills. Through wigs, contact lenses, and extremely talented contouring, the actor has been transforming into pop stars, famous actresses, and socialites for over a year and sharing the pictures on his Instagram account. He's quick to comment on current events via his makeovers, even posting a blond Kim Kardashian selfie just three days after Kim changed up her look.

The metamorphoses have earned him nearly two million followers and comments demanding he appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He has yet to make his artistic debut stateside, but it's only a matter of time. He recently starred in a critically-acclaimed film, Die Beautiful, for which he not only showcased his makeup talents, but received several international awards. We can guarantee that you'll be amazed by his skills . . . keep reading to see for yourself!