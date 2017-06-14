 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
See 1 Man Transform Into Wonder Woman, Britney Spears, and More With Makeup
Ulta Beauty
See It Here First: Every Polish From China Glaze's My Little Pony Collection
Beauty News
Krispy Kreme Lip Balms Are Even More Beautiful Than That Glowing "Hot Now" Sign
Beauty News
Pat McGrath Released the Sexiest Matte Lipsticks We've Ever Seen
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 43  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
See 1 Man Transform Into Wonder Woman, Britney Spears, and More With Makeup

Paolo Ballesteros is renowned as the host of Filipino TV series Eat Bulaga!, but he has gained international fame due to his artful makeup skills. Through wigs, contact lenses, and extremely talented contouring, the actor has been transforming into pop stars, famous actresses, and socialites for over a year and sharing the pictures on his Instagram account. He's quick to comment on current events via his makeovers, even posting a blond Kim Kardashian selfie just three days after Kim changed up her look.

The metamorphoses have earned him nearly two million followers and comments demanding he appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He has yet to make his artistic debut stateside, but it's only a matter of time. He recently starred in a critically-acclaimed film, Die Beautiful, for which he not only showcased his makeup talents, but received several international awards. We can guarantee that you'll be amazed by his skills . . . keep reading to see for yourself!

Related
See 1 Man's Mesmerizing Transformations Into the Women of Game of Thrones

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty NewsInstagramCelebrity MakeupHalloween
Join The Conversation
Aisha-Sharma Aisha-Sharma 2 years

You guys so right about the Mariah Carey look. It's the best one!

kayticlayton kayticlayton 2 years

The Angelina Jolie looks like Lana del Rey

Relationships
The Ultimate Dating Bucket List
by Hilary White
Kylie Cosmetics Vacation Edition
Kylie Jenner
by Sarah Siegel
Halloween Cafe in Thailand
Halloween
Thailand's Halloween-Themed Cafe Is a Nightmare Come True For Wannabe Witches
by Macy Cate Williams
Wonder Woman Nail Art
Beauty Trends
These Wonder Woman Manicures Will Inspire You to Kick Ass Every Day
by Terry Carter
Tiny Tattoo Ideas For Your Arms
Tattoos
20 Tiny Tattoo Ideas For When You Want to Roll Up Your Sleeves
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds