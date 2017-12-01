Cat Ladies, You'll Want to Get Your Paws on This Purr-fect Makeup Collection ASAP

Paul & Joe just released its newest line of holiday goodies, and each item is exactly as adorable as we expected. The limited-edition Champagne Soiree collection includes three shimmery products — rosy blush, champagne-gold eye gloss, and glittery lipstick — along with a circular makeup bag. All of the incredibly Instagrammable products feature the cutest cat-themed packaging, which has come to be a signature for the cult brand.

Though the entire holiday-ready range of products is downright adorable as a whole, the lipstick is undoubtedly the star of the show, as it features a hidden red cat encased in sparkly gold lipstick. I'm honestly not even much of a cat person, but I can barely handle how genius the lip product is.

Ahead, catch a glimpse at what the purr-fect feline-inspired items look like IRL, and then keep reading to shop the Champagne Soiree collection for yourself.