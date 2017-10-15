 Skip Nav
Hair Tutorials
Learn How to DIY the Waterfall Braid Once and For All
Beauty News
This Makeup Artist Swatches Eye Shadow in the Most Creepy-Chic Way Possible
Beauty News
This New "Color Misting" Technique Is Like Tie-Dye For Your Hair
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These 16 Poison Ivy Makeup Looks Are Lethally Cool

She's iconic, fierce, and alluring . . . and if you end up on this supervillain's bad side, then good luck to you, because you'll need it. With one touch, Poison Ivy will give you more than just a rash; she'll send you straight to your grave! Considering all the above, it's no wonder people are inspired by her toxic charm every Halloween. That combined with her look — bright red hair, green skin, and ivy-covered body — makes this a costume stand out in a crowd. These makeup artists did Poison Ivy some serious justice, so use them for your inspiration this season.

Related
13 Lazy-Girl Halloween Costumes That Only Require Face Paint
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty InstagramsHalloween BeautyHalloweenMakeup
Makeup
These 11 Fall Essentials From NYX Are Totally Worth the Hype
by Macy Cate Williams
Scary Halloween Costumes For Women
Halloween
17 Terrifyingly Perfect Halloween Costumes For Women
by Macy Cate Williams
Disney Princess Costumes
Disney
16 Spectacular Disney Princess Costumes You Can Buy For Halloween
by Macy Cate Williams
Pointillism Makeup Looks
Beauty Trends
by Tori Crowther
Halloween Makeup For Beginners
Halloween
22 Spookily Easy Halloween Makeup Ideas For Beginners
by Tori Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds