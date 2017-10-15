These 16 Poison Ivy Makeup Looks Are Lethally Cool

She's iconic, fierce, and alluring . . . and if you end up on this supervillain's bad side, then good luck to you, because you'll need it. With one touch, Poison Ivy will give you more than just a rash; she'll send you straight to your grave! Considering all the above, it's no wonder people are inspired by her toxic charm every Halloween. That combined with her look — bright red hair, green skin, and ivy-covered body — makes this a costume stand out in a crowd. These makeup artists did Poison Ivy some serious justice, so use them for your inspiration this season.

