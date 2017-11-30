 Skip Nav
29 Protective Styles That Will Save You Hours of Styling Time
29 Protective Styles That Will Save You Hours of Styling Time

Think of all the things you could do if you didn't spend hours doing your natural hair each week. Hell, I could have become a five-star chef in the time I've spent twisting and blow-drying my strands! But this Spring, I'm taking a totally new approach to wash day and embracing protective styles. Luckily, #teamnatural on Instagram has provided plenty of updo inspiration to keep me supplied with ideas for months.

A protective style is any coiffure configuration that keeps your ends safely tucked away. These hairdos require very little daily upkeep and help strands stay moisturized. On top of all that, the looks also promote hair growth since you're not pulling and yanking (causing shedding). Not to mention, your fingers are less likely to fall into early arthritis due to constant twisting. Stick to these protective looks, and you'll have bra-strap-length strands by Summer 2015.

French Wraparound
Red, Red Rows
Protective Pigtails
Slicked-Back Coils
Crimson Pompadour
Cornrow Combo
All Tied Up
All Wrapped Up
Secure Side Braid
Braided Bantu
Marvelous Mohawk
Boisterous Bang
Untouchable Upsweep
Protective Pin-Up
Bubbled Up
Bantu Babe
Optimal Updo
Funky French Roll
Folded and Tucked
Bridal Bun
Twisted and Tucked
Plaited Pompadour
Bohemian Braids
Floral Follicles
Hidden Halo
Twisted Toboggan
Crowning Glory
Central Twist
Rolled Waves
