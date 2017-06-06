 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
17 Reasons I Am an Eternal Slave to My Long Hair
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Beauty News
The Bubbly Collector's Edition of Becca Champagne Pop Is Here – and It's Perfect
Makeup
Maybe They're Superexpensive Brushes — or Maybe They're Maybelline
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 18  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
17 Reasons I Am an Eternal Slave to My Long Hair

You all know the hashtag #LongHairDontCare. Well, for me, the saying is so much more than a fun rhyme to say and tweet — it's a life motto. There was a time in my life when my mane was just another thing to experiment with, as inconsequential as painting your toenails a different color every week. However, as I grew older, it became startlingly clear that my hair is not a plaything, but more like another limb — as consequential as trimming your arm for a "new look"!

I've generally had long hair throughout my whole life. There were a few periods here and there when I decided to switch it up, fleeting moments of curiosity that were immediately followed by deep regret. My senior year of high school — a very important year in one's life — I cut it so short that my shoulders would get breezy. Believe me, that was the least of my agony. The worst was feeling like a human mushroom for at least four months of my life.

Then there was that time during my punk phase when I tried out the rock 'n' roll mullet. Hey, Scarlett Johansson made the same mistake once, so I'm in good company. And just like any momentous life lesson, a mullet taught me to never go down that road ever again.

But then, just two years ago, I did it again. I felt the urge to subject myself to that rotating chair and have some grown man with better eyebrows than me chop it off. This time, it was only a few inches, and afterward, my length was still technically considered medium-long, but I still felt that excruciating pang of regret, and that's when it was solidified. I have to have long hair. And I mean a mermaid mane that goes way past my chest, Miley Cyrus's look from her "Party in the U.S.A" days.

I don't care if it's 104 degrees and humid out. I don't care that my strands regularly get caught on things — dress zippers, random cracks in the wall, underneath my purse straps. I don't care that it takes an inordinate amount of time to dry. I don't care that having the same hairstyle is undeniably boring. I am a slave to my long locks, and I will do whatever it takes to make my master happy.

On the upside, having long hair has its benefits. Here are 17 reasons why I'll always live by #LongHairDontCare.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
POPSUGAR VoicesBeauty EssayLong HairstylesHumorHair
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Picking Perfume For Your Wedding Day
Wedding Beauty
The Wedding Beauty Trick I'm So Grateful I Took From Pinterest
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Pros and Cons of Having Short Hair
Beauty Tips
Why Most Women Aren't Brave Enough to Cut Their Hair
by Faria Chaudhry
Easy Hamstring Stretches
Stretches
The 6 Stretches For Anyone With Tight Hamstrings
by Jenny Sugar
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds