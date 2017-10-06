22 Rhinestone Skulls That Will Add Some Sparkle to Your Spook

Skeletons are always a winner at Halloween, but if you're a dedicated beauty junkie who loves the spooky season, you've probably done regular skeletons more than once already. So why not take the "extra" routine this year and go as a rhinestone skeleton instead?

These bedazzled skeleton looks are anything but average and are perfect for those looking for a real challenge. Read on to get extra inspired this Halloween and turn into a dazzling diva skull in no time.