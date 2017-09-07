 Skip Nav
You've Seen the Teases, But Here's What Fenty Beauty Looks Like In Real Life

Rihanna may be a unicorn, but her premiere makeup line is for everyone. According to the mega star, inclusivity was the most important aspect she considered when dreaming up Fenty Beauty.

"I just also wanted things that girls of all skintones could fall in love with," Rihanna told us. I keep saying that because that was really important, for me, for every product. I kept saying, 'There needs to be something for a dark skinned girl, there needs to be something for a pale girl, there needs to be something for everyone in between.'"

After much anticipation, we can finally reveal exactly what's in the collection and swatches. There are 40 foundation shades, as well as 30 shade and concealer cream sticks, so you won't have trouble finding your perfect match. And if you love to experiment with color, you'll find that, too. The aforementioned Match Stix come in bold shade like Ridiic (fiery red), Blonde (metallic yellow gold), and Unicorn (a stunning shimmery purple).

Everything is meant to be easy and portable with magnetic features. For example, four of the Killawatt powders have dual shades - one sheerer and more that more glittery - so you can easily punch up your look in one places. There's also a unique blotting paper packet in the size and shape of a lipstick tube, complete with a discreet mirror.

A standout is a universally flattering peachy-pink lip gloss, Glass Bomb. Think of it as NARS Orgasm but in lip form. We saw it on a multitude of faces and it makes everyone's pouts look subtly sexy. It has a peach vanilla scent, similar to Rihanna's person fragrance (we noticed it when meeting her IRL).

Another exceptional products is the Killawatt highlighter powder in Trophy Wife, a true yellow gold. According to her makeup artist Priscilla Ono, Rihanna wore it all over her eyes at the party.

Keep reading to see every product and swatch before you can shop it at Fentybeauty.com and Sephora on September 8 at 12 a.m. PST.

-With additional reporting by Alaina Demopoulos

