 Skip Nav
Beauty News
Exclusive: Morphe Is Coming to Ulta — and There's a Brand-New Palette!
Beauty News
Adam Levine and 29 Other Sexy-as-Hell Celebrity Guys With Fragrance Deals
Beauty Trends
I Tried the "Grandma Mask," and Holy Sh*t, Look at My Face

Rihanna's Makeup Artist Swatches Fenty Beauty Eyeliner

Fenty Beauty's New Eyeliners Release Glitter! You Have to See It to Believe It

A post shared by Priscilla Ono (@priscillaono) on

We are just days away from the debut of Fenty Beauty's holiday collection, and the hype is nonstop. The more teasers and tutorials come out, the more we're falling in love with the products. One in particular we can't wait to get our hands on is the liquid eyeliner that — wait for it — turns into glitter when you rub it.

Rihanna's own makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, created a full look using the holiday products and also swatched all three colors of the Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliners ($20). She uses Fenty's new Galaxy 2-Way Eyeshadow Brush ($24) to activate the liner, which starts glittering right before your eyes.

Related
First Look at All 13 of the Fenty Beauty Galaxy Products Before They Hit Sephora

Nepturnt, green-black metallic, turns into emerald glitter; Alien Bae, blue-black metallic, turns into navy glitter; and Later Crater, taupe metallic, turns into gold glitter. It's straight-up magical. See it for yourself ahead:

A post shared by Priscilla Ono (@priscillaono) on

Join the conversation
Priscilla OnoFenty BeautyHoliday BeautyBeauty NewsRihannaEyelinerMakeup
Makeup
by Aimee Simeon
How to Become a Makeup Artist
Opinion
How to Become a Makeup Artist in a World Filled With Makeup Artists
by Nicole Moleti
Fenty Beauty Reviews
Rihanna
The Verdict's In — Here's What Reviewers Are Saying About Fenty Beauty's Top Products
by Krista Jones
Rihanna Wearing Fenty Beauty Products
Rihanna
5 Times Rihanna Wore Fenty — And How to Get Each Look
by Nykia Spradley
Desi Perkins Fenty Beauty Holiday Collection Swatches
Rihanna
by Tori Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds