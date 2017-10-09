Fenty Beauty's New Eyeliners Release Glitter! You Have to See It to Believe It

We are just days away from the debut of Fenty Beauty's holiday collection, and the hype is nonstop. The more teasers and tutorials come out, the more we're falling in love with the products. One in particular we can't wait to get our hands on is the liquid eyeliner that — wait for it — turns into glitter when you rub it.

Rihanna's own makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, created a full look using the holiday products and also swatched all three colors of the Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliners ($20). She uses Fenty's new Galaxy 2-Way Eyeshadow Brush ($24) to activate the liner, which starts glittering right before your eyes.



Nepturnt, green-black metallic, turns into emerald glitter; Alien Bae, blue-black metallic, turns into navy glitter; and Later Crater, taupe metallic, turns into gold glitter. It's straight-up magical. See it for yourself ahead: