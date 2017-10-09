 Skip Nav
Want Swatches of Fenty Beauty Holiday Products? Desi Perkins Has 'Em (and a Full Look!)

If you've been reserving judgment on Fenty Beauty's holiday collection until swatches were available, turn to Desi Perkins. She's blessed us with swatches of the Galaxy Palette, Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner, Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter, and Starlight Hyper Glitz Lipsticks.

Desi's finished look includes Fenty Beauty Filt'r Primer, Pro Filt'r Foundation, Galaxy Palette shadows in Light Year and Xtra Terrestrial (using the 2-Way Eyeshadow Brush), Glitter Liner in Later Crater, and Cosmic Lip Gloss Glitter in Space Suit. She demonstrates how to use them all to create a pretty, wearable look for the festive season.

Check it out, ahead, and if you're after something a little more abstract, why not try Sonjdra Deluxe's galaxy-inspired Fenty Beauty look?

Fenty Beauty Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter
Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette Swatches
Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner
Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner
Starlight Hyper Glitz Lipsticks
