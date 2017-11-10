 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
50+ Beauty Gifts That Prove Everything Looks Better in Rose Gold

Fact: rose gold makes everything prettier. The metallic pink hue especially complements beauty products, from highlighters to brush sets to glimmering glosses and even hair color. If you or someone you know can't get enough rose gold in their life, look ahead for some gifts that are sure to fuel the obsession.

Related
80+ Rose Gold Gifts That'll Never Go Out of Style
Concrete Proof That Rose Gold Is the Still Perfect Rainbow Hair Hue
13 Dreamy Rose Gold Beauty Ideas to Inspire Your Valentine's Day Look
Laura Mercier
Limited Edition Face Illuminator
$42
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Laura Mercier Face Makeup
Nails Inc
Sweet Almonds Powered By Matcha Nail Polish - Mayfair Market Mews
$14
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Nails Inc Nail Polish
Honest Beauty
Rose Gold Glimmer Kit
$35
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Honest Beauty Makeup Sets
Tom Ford
Orchid Soleil Eau De Parfum - Tuberose Petals, Black Orchid & Spider Lily Accord, 50ml
$120
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Tom Ford Fragrances
Nordstrom Hair Accessories
L. Erickson 'Little Pearl' Bobby Pins
$28
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Hair Accessories
Tarte
Showstopper Clay Eye & Cheek Palette
$40
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Tarte Makeup
Bobbi Brown
High Shimmer Lip Gloss
$28
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Bobbi Brown Lip Gloss
Maybelline
Dare To Go Nude Holiday Kit
$13
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Maybelline Makeup Sets
Becca
Shimmering Skin Perfector® Liquid Highlighter
$19
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Becca Face Luminizer
RMS Beauty
Master Mixer - Metallic
$38
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more RMS Beauty Makeup
NuFACE White Rose Mini Facial Toning Device
$225
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Elchim
3900 Titanium Rose Gold Ionic/Ceramic Dryer
$209
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Elchim Blow Dryers & Irons
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Rose Gold Gel Nail Polish
$3
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Nail Polish
NET-A-PORTER.COM Makeup
Wander Beauty - Catch The Light Highlighter - Star
$25
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Makeup
Urban Decay
'Naked3' Palette - Naked3 Palette
$54
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Eye Makeup
Anthropologie Lip Treatments
Albeit Nourishing Lip Balm
$12 $9.60
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Lip Treatments
Revlon
Rose Gold Curling Iron
$27.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Revlon Blow Dryers & Irons
Nordstrom Face Brushes & Applicators
Color Me Automatic Foundation Applicator Pro Edition
$68
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Face Brushes & Applicators
DERMSTORE Brushes & Applicators Sets
Rose Gold Prestige Brush Set
$30
from DERMSTORE
Buy Now See more DERMSTORE Brushes & Applicators Sets
Charlotte Tilbury
Filmstars on the Go, The Spy Who Loved Me
$55
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Charlotte Tilbury Makeup
Stila
'Magnificent Metals' Eye Duo - Comex Copper
$32
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Stila Eye Makeup
Michael Kors
Rose Gold Women's Perfume - Eau de Parfum
$25 $22.50
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Michael Kors Fragrances
Tory Burch
Marion Metallic Cosmetic Case
$125
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Makeup & Travel Bags
Amore Pacific
AMOREPACIFIC Rose Gold Age Correcting Foundation Cushion Broad Spectrum SPF 25 - 100% Exclusive
$80
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Amore Pacific Pressed Powder
Tweezerman
Classic Slant Tweezer
$23
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Tweezerman Tweezers & Brow
Burberry
Eye Color Cream - Pink Heather No.106
$30
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Burberry Eye Makeup
NARS
Women's Nail Polish
$20
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more NARS Nail Polish
Urban Decay
Naked Illuminated Shimmering Powder For Face And Body - Only at ULTA
$32
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Body Shimmer & Glitter
AERIN
Rose Body Wash/7.6 oz.
$50
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more AERIN Bath & Shower Gel
Estee Lauder
Pure Color Envy Defining Wet/dry Eyeshadow - Amber Intrigue
$25
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Estee Lauder Eye Shadow
Charlotte Tilbury
Beach Stick - Las Salinas
$45
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Charlotte Tilbury Makeup
NARS
Liquid Gold Face Set
$42
from NARS Cosmetics
Buy Now See more NARS Face Makeup
Charlotte Tilbury
The Complete Brush Set Rose Gold & Night Crimson
$320
from Charlotte Tilbury
Buy Now See more Charlotte Tilbury Brushes & Applicators Sets
REN
Moroccan Rose Gold Glow Perfect Dry Oil
$60
from DERMSTORE
Buy Now See more REN Bath & Body
Christian Louboutin
Silky Satin Lip Colour - Delicanodo
$90
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Christian Louboutin Lip Products
NET-A-PORTER.COM Nail Polish
Smith & Cult - Nail Polish - Take Fountain
$18
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Nail Polish
Benefit Cosmetics
Rockateur Rose Gold Blush
$29
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Benefit Cosmetics Makeup
Butter London
'On The Glow' Pen - Gold
$12
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Butter London Makeup
Ulta
Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette
$20
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Eye Shadow
Laura Mercier
Lip Glace - Azalea
$26
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Laura Mercier Lip Gloss
Becca
Shimmering Skin Perfector Poured
$38
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Becca Makeup
Laura Mercier Limited Edition Face Illuminator ($42)
Nails Inc Mayfair Market Mews Nail Polish ($14)
Honest Beauty Rose Gold Glimmer Kit ($35)
Tom Ford Orchid Soleil Eau De Parfum ($120)
L. Erickson Little Pearl Bobby Pins ($28)
Tarte Showstopper Clay Palette ($40)
Bobbi Brown Shimmer Lip Gloss ($26)
Maybelline Dare To Go Nude Holiday Kit ($14)
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector ($41)
RMS Beauty Master Mixer ($38)
NuFACE White Rose Mini Facial Toning Device ($225)
Elchim Titanium Rose Gold Ceramic Dryer ($209)
Forever 21 Rose Gold Gel Nail Polish ($4)
Wander Beauty Catch The Light Highlighter ($25)
Urban Decay Naked3 Palette ($54)
Albeit Nourishing Lip Balm ($12)
Revlon Rose Gold Curling Iron ($28)
Color Me Automatic Foundation Applicator ($68)
Rose Gold Prestige Brush Set ($30)
Charlotte Tilbury Filmstars on the Go Palette ($55)
Stila Magnificent Metals Eye Duo ($32)
Michael Kors Rose Gold Rollerball ($25)
Tory Burch Marion Metallic Cosmetic Case ($125)
AmorePacific Rose Gold Age Correcting Foundation Cushion ($80)
Tweezerman Classic Slant Tweezer ($23)
Burberry Eye Color Cream ($30)
NARS Women's Nail Polish ($20)
Urban Decay Naked Illuminated Shimmering Powder for Face and Body ($32)
Aerin Rose Body Wash ($50)
Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Defining Eyeshadow ($25)
Charlotte Tilbury Beach Stick ($45)
10
more images
Start Slideshow
Beauty GiftsGifts For WomenBeauty ShoppingGift Guide