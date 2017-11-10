Rose Gold Beauty Gifts
50+ Beauty Gifts That Prove Everything Looks Better in Rose Gold
Fact: rose gold makes everything prettier. The metallic pink hue especially complements beauty products, from highlighters to brush sets to glimmering glosses and even hair color. If you or someone you know can't get enough rose gold in their life, look ahead for some gifts that are sure to fuel the obsession.
Limited Edition Face Illuminator
$42
from Neiman Marcus
Sweet Almonds Powered By Matcha Nail Polish - Mayfair Market Mews
$14
Orchid Soleil Eau De Parfum - Tuberose Petals, Black Orchid & Spider Lily Accord, 50ml
$120
L. Erickson 'Little Pearl' Bobby Pins
$28
Shimmering Skin Perfector® Liquid Highlighter
$19
from Sephora
3900 Titanium Rose Gold Ionic/Ceramic Dryer
$209
FOREVER 21+ Rose Gold Gel Nail Polish
$3
from Forever 21
Wander Beauty - Catch The Light Highlighter - Star
$25
'Naked3' Palette - Naked3 Palette
$54
Albeit Nourishing Lip Balm
$12 $9.60
from Anthropologie
Color Me Automatic Foundation Applicator Pro Edition
$68
Rose Gold Prestige Brush Set
$30
from DERMSTORE
Filmstars on the Go, The Spy Who Loved Me
$55
from Bergdorf Goodman
'Magnificent Metals' Eye Duo - Comex Copper
$32
Rose Gold Women's Perfume - Eau de Parfum
$25 $22.50
from Kohl's
Marion Metallic Cosmetic Case
$125
from shopbop.com
AMOREPACIFIC Rose Gold Age Correcting Foundation Cushion Broad Spectrum SPF 25 - 100% Exclusive
$80
from Bloomingdale's
Classic Slant Tweezer
$23
from Urban Outfitters
Eye Color Cream - Pink Heather No.106
$30
Naked Illuminated Shimmering Powder For Face And Body - Only at ULTA
$32
Pure Color Envy Defining Wet/dry Eyeshadow - Amber Intrigue
$25
Beach Stick - Las Salinas
$45
The Complete Brush Set Rose Gold & Night Crimson
$320
from Charlotte Tilbury
Silky Satin Lip Colour - Delicanodo
$90
Smith & Cult - Nail Polish - Take Fountain
$18
