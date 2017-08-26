 Skip Nav
Opinion
Why This Makeup Artist Says "Stop Asking Me to Contour Your Face"
Beauty News
So You Slept in Your Makeup — Now What? Reddit Users Share Their Hacks!
Beauty News
You Decide: Are Taylor Swift's Edgy Nails a Dig at Kim and Kanye?

Salon Tipping Etiquette: How Much to Tip

Find Out How Much You Should Really Be Tipping at the Salon

Tipping is a custom that allows you to express appreciation for a job well done. But when it comes to salon, spa, and nail services, it can be hard to decide who and how much to tip — especially on a color job gone wrong. And while tipping is at your discretion, here are a few suggestions on amounts to give in a variety of circumstances. See the guidelines below.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Product Credit: Jill Stuart Top, In God We Trust Earrings
Join the conversation
TippingHair ColorNailsHair
Join The Conversation
bmac81 bmac81 3 years
How do you tip for something more ummm personal..like a Brazilian Wax? Should that be different than the standard 20%?
Jaime-Richards Jaime-Richards 5 years
 @Andrea2938713 I know it can be overwhelming! Another thing you can also do is give the receptionist a lump sum tip and ask him or her to break it up among the staff for you. 
Andrea2938713 Andrea2938713 5 years
So let's say I get my hair shampooed by a shampoo person, and then my hair cut by my regular stylist, then a hand massage by a hand massage person. That means a $2-$5 tip, plus a 15-20% tip, plus whatever tip the hand massage person gets? That's a lot of tipping. 
Nancy-Einhart Nancy-Einhart 5 years
This is super helpful! I have heard before that I should tip more than 20% for haircuts, but that always seemed absurd to me, and I've always been worried I was undertipping. Glad to know I'm not.
Annie-Tomlin Annie-Tomlin 5 years
 @BriannaLovesKaty It can definitely be awkward. Whenever I travel in places that have gratuity built into the cost of the service (whether it's lunch or a haircut) I always feel calmer.
Jaime-Richards Jaime-Richards 5 years
 @BriannaLovesKaty I can imagine how strange it sounds to you! I think we're just so used to it here, although it can get a little confusing (who to tip/how much, etc.).
Jaime-Richards Jaime-Richards 5 years
 @Christina Perez Hi! Yes, I'd say about 15 to 20 percent. Glad you liked the post!  
Christina-Perez Christina-Perez 5 years
This is so helpful! Would you recommend the same for the nail salon?
BriannaLovesKaty BriannaLovesKaty 5 years
Living in New Zealand, I always find tipping to be such a strange concept. I'm sort of thankful we don't have it here, seems awkward!
Summer Beauty
30 Mermaid Nail Art Ideas That Even Ariel Would Envy
by Emily Orofino
Clear Iridescent Nail Trend
Beauty Trends
If Cinderella Matched Her Shoes to Her Nails, It Would Look Like This
by Sarah Siegel
OPI Iceland Collection Giveaway
Nails
Get Transported to Iceland With OPI's Newest Collection . . . Which You Can Win!
by Sarah Siegel
Sexy Guys With Gray Hair
Hair
20 Shades of Hot Gray-Haired Guys
by Macy Cate Williams
Sugar Skull Nail Art Ideas
Nails
20 Sugar Skull Nail Accents That Honor Your Mexican Heritage on Día de los Muertos
by Aimee Simeon
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds