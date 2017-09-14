 Skip Nav
So This Is How Selena Gomez Naturally Gets Her Lips to Look Extra Plump

If you've ever looked at Selena Gomez's perfect face — porcelain skin, voluminous lips, doll eyes — and thought, "HOW?!," well, we are finally getting some answers. The 25-year-old recently shared on Instagram Stories some intel as to how she keeps her face so darn fresh. Selena snapped a selfie of her makeup prep featuring under-eye and lip sheet masks. In the caption, she wrote, "Getting ready to meet you guys. Sexy."

While we don't know the exact brands Selena was using, we can tell you a bit about these products in general. Eye masks and patches are an effective, easy treatment to flatten puffiness and brighten any darkness. We often wear them while getting a blowout or under big sunglasses running errands (since the patches can be hidden!). Most eye masks need to stay on for between five to 15 minutes, and they won't mess up your hair like a traditional wet sheet mask.

Lip masks are a hot Korean beauty trend and an easy way to prep your pout for lipstick. The patches are often infused with lip-plumping ingredients, like collagen. Though the results are not long-lasting, it's a natural way to beef up your pucker without going under the needle.

Keep reading to see that viral image of Selena getting ready, plus how gorgeous she looks once she is dolled up! We even shopped out similar skincare items you can try.

