You're Gonna Want to Hurry — Sephora Is Offering Amazing Sales on Your Favorite Items

If you've been keeping a close eye on the Sephora Weekly Wow sale, then you know the theme changes every week. Sometimes the beauty retailer focuses on palettes; other times it's targeted those interested in picking up new contour kits. This week is particularly exciting, however, because the sale is not only super comprehensive, but one of our favorite blow dryers is included! Hurry up and check out what's on sale this week.

T3 Tourmaline PROi Professional Hair Dryer
Cover Fx The Perfect Light Highlighting Powder
Tarte Rainforest of the SeaTM Aquacealer Concealer
Perricone MD Overnight Radiance & Renewal
Beauty ShoppingSephoraBeauty ProductsMakeup
T3 Tourmaline
PROi Professional Hair Dryer
from Sephora
$350
Sephora
Cover Fx The Perfect Light Highlighting Powder
from Sephora
$34
Tarte
Rainforest of the SeaTM Aquacealer Concealer
from Sephora
$26
N.V. Perricone
Overnight Radiance & Renewal
from Sephora
$172
Tarte
Shape Tape Concealer w/ Sponge
from QVC
$28
Tarte
Maracuja Creaseless Concealer, 0.28 oz
from Macy's
$26
Tarte
Rainforest of the Sea Aquacealer Concealer
from Sephora
$26
Tarte
Amazonian Clay Waterproof 12-Hour Concealer
from Macy's
$25
Tarte
Maracuja Creaseless Concealer
from QVC
$25
N.V. Perricone
Firming Foam Mask, 3.3 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$50
N.V. Perricone
Hyalo Plasma, 1 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$135
N.V. Perricone
Pre:Empt Series Oil Free Hydrating Cream, 2.0 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$75
N.V. Perricone
Chia Omega-3 Serum 1 oz.
from QVC
$85
N.V. Perricone
Chia Omega-3 Serum Duo
from QVC
$89
T3 Tourmaline
Twirl 360 Motion-Sensing Auto-Rotating Curling Iron
from Nordstrom
$230
T3 Tourmaline
Featherweight Luxe 2I Dryer
from Nordstrom
$250$212.50
T3 Tourmaline
White & Rose Gold Featherweight Luxe 2I Hair Dryer
from Nordstrom
$250
T3 Tourmaline
Singlepass Compact Flat Iron
from Nordstrom
$89$75.65
T3 Tourmaline
Featherweight Compact & Singlepass Luxe Lavender Styling Set
from Nordstrom
$264
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds