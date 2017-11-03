Sephora Weekly Wow Sale | Nov. 2-8, 2017
You're Gonna Want to Hurry — Sephora Is Offering Amazing Sales on Your Favorite Items
If you've been keeping a close eye on the Sephora Weekly Wow sale, then you know the theme changes every week. Sometimes the beauty retailer focuses on palettes; other times it's targeted those interested in picking up new contour kits. This week is particularly exciting, however, because the sale is not only super comprehensive, but one of our favorite blow dryers is included! Hurry up and check out what's on sale this week.
PROi Professional Hair Dryer
$350
Cover Fx The Perfect Light Highlighting Powder
$34
Rainforest of the SeaTM Aquacealer Concealer
$26
Overnight Radiance & Renewal
$172
