 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Sephora Is Offering Amazing Sales on Contour Kits and Highlighters — For Only 7 Days!

It's Thursday, so you know what that means! Deal time at Sephora. Since the beauty retailer started its impressive weekly sale, we've yet to be disappointed. From brow shaping kits to leading products from brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Stila, and Tarte, each Thursday has only gotten better than the last. And this week is no different. If you're looking for a limited-edition lip palette or a contour kit that can help you sculpt those dreamy cheekbones, here's everything you can snag on deep discount at Sephora this week. Hurry up, because you know deals this good won't last long.

Benefit Cosmetics Beauty Stowaways Influencer Must-have Set
$24
Buy Now
COVER FX Contour Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Palette
COVER FX Double Ended Contour Brush
Sephora PRO Dimensional Highlighting Palette
Benefit Cosmetics Beauty Stowaways Influencer Must-have Set
Murad Hydro-Dynamic® Ultimate Moisture
Start Slideshow
Beauty ShoppingSephoraBeauty ProductsMakeup
Shop More
Sephora Brushes & Applicators SHOP MORE
Sephora
Cinema Secrets Makeup Brush Cleaner
from Sephora
$8
Beautyblender
The Original
from Sephora
$20
Sephora
Dry Clean Instant Dry Brush Cleaner Spray
from Sephora
$14
Sephora
Classic Multitasker Brush #45
from Sephora
$24
Make Up For Ever
122 Blending Brush
from Sephora
$48
Sephora Makeup SHOP MORE
Too Faced
Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Matte Lipstick
from Sephora
$21
Benefit Cosmetics
Watt's Up! Cream-to-Powder Highlighter
from Sephora
$30
Sephora
Natasha Denona Magic Primer Anti-Shine Flawless Face Base
from Sephora
$55
Sephora
Kat Von D Tattoo Liner
from Sephora
$20
Becca
Shimmering Skin Perfector® Poured Crème Highlighter
from Sephora
$38
Sephora Makeup Sets SHOP MORE
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Glow Kit
from Sephora
$40
Tarte
Clay Pot Waterproof Liner
from Sephora
$21
Urban Decay
De-Slick Oil-Control Makeup Setting Spray
from Sephora
$15
Urban Decay
Naked Palette
from Sephora
$54
Laura Mercier
Invisible Loose Setting Powder
from Sephora
$38
Sephora Brushes & Applicators AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thesartorialstylist
ashleeknichols
snjezi
lovetheirlook
Sephora Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ellivenstudio
tannermmann
thegoldengirldiary
cc_jewelry
Sephora Makeup Sets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fashionablylo
bylynny
stylishlyinlove
alysscampanella
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds