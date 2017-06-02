8 Beauty Trends to Check Off Your Bucket List Before Before Labor Day

It happens every year. From the moment you get your first glimpse of the Spring/Summer Fashion Week runways, you enthusiastically await the chance to test-drive the hair and makeup looks some of the industry's biggest influences have bestowed upon you. Then, there are also the additional warm-weather trends that will pop up on Instagram and YouTube. And yet, somehow, you still find yourself at that Labor Day party realizing you missed your personal moment in the sun (or at least sunset-hued eye shadows).

To ensure you don't spend Fall lamenting about all the Summer looks that got away — after all, you'll have to wait at least two more seasons to get your second chance and that's assuming they'll even come back — we've come up with a bucket list of eight makeup, nail, and hair styles to experience while you still can.