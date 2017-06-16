6/16/17 6/16/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Summer Beauty Summer Drugstore Beauty Shopping 2017 12 Summer Drugstore Buys That Will Make You Feel Like a Beach Goddess June 16, 2017 by Sarah Siegel 84 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. When you're preparing to swap your jeans for cutoffs and sweaters for sundresses, sometimes you need a few beauty products to help you feel like you've truly shed your cold weather fatigue. Luckily, there are a plethora of new drugstore products for Summer that will help you look and feel your best while enjoying the sunshine. Whether you want to slap some self-tanner on your formally pasty legs, or try out some bold new eye shadow hues, these products will have you summertime ready in no time. Skintimate Ultra Sensitive Shave Gel Razor bumps are one of the most miserable parts of shaving. The Skintimate Ultra Sensitive Shave Gel ($4) is moisturizing, fragrance-free, and won't irritate even the most sensitive skin. Less irritation means fewer bumps, and smoother, more touchable legs. Ulta Hair Removal Skintimate Ultra Sensitive Shave Gel $3.49 from Ulta Buy Now See more Ulta Hair Removal Essie Éclair My Love Bright nail polish is a Summer staple. The Essie Éclair My Love ($5) is a bright berry red and is perfect to show off in sandals this Summer. Essie Éclair My Love $5 from beyondpolish.com Buy Now Schick Hydro Silk Sensitive Care Refillable Razor Getting smooth, knick-free legs will be so much easier thanks to the Schick Hydro Silk Sensitive Care Refillable Razor ($9). The dermatologist-tested razor is infused with a shea butter serum to keep your legs silky soft without irritation. Schick Hydro Silk Sensitive Women's Razor - 1 Razor Handle and 2 Razor Refills $9.99 from Target Buy Now See more Schick Hair Removal Milani Color Harmony Blush Palette Get five blush looks in one with the Milani Color Harmony Blush Palette ($13). You can use any of the pigmented hues individually, or swirl your brush in any combination of them for a custom sun-kissed hue. Milani Color Harmony Blush Palette $13 from milanicosmetics.com Buy Now Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Gradual Self Tan Cover your blemishes while you tan with the Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Gradual Self Tan ($15). This foundation provides natural-looking coverage and bronzes your face even after your rinse it off. Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Gradual Self Tan $15 from ulta.com Buy Now Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer To give your body a tanning without sun damage, try the Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer ($10). Simply apply the lotion after you're done showering while your skin is still wet. Then dry yourself off with a towel as usual, and admire your bronzed, moisturized skin. There's no need to rinse off! Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer $10 from ulta.com Buy Now Pixi Rose Caviar Essence Your complexion will look dewy and fresh after applying the Pixi Rose Caviar Essence ($24) daily. The flower oils in the serum-essence will keep your skin hydrated and radiant. Pixi Rose Caviar Essence $24 from pixibeauty.com Buy Now Rimmel Shake it Fresh Mascara Dried out mascara results in clumpy, artificial-looking lashes. The Rimmel Shake it Fresh Mascara ($6) has solved this issue with its unique shaker bottle. By shaking the tube vertically a few times, the mascara's formula is renewed to its original consistency for long, thick, separated lashes every time. Rimmel Shake it Fresh Mascara $6 from target.com Buy Now E.l.f. Ultra Pigment Cushion Eyeshadow Palette The soft texture of the E.l.f. Ultra Pigment Cushion Eyeshadow Palette in Island Breeze ($12) can easily be applied with your finger to create a shimmery eye look with minimal effort. E.l.f. Ultra Pigment Cushion Eyeshadow Palette in Island Breeze $12 from elfcosmetics.com Buy Now Burt's Bees All Weather SPF 15 Lip Balm Your lips need to be protected, too! Apply the Burt's Bees All Weather SPF 15 Lip Balm ($4, available in July) to your pout before heading outside to keep your lips moisturized and shielded from the sun. Kristin Ess Soft Shine Beach Wave Spray While most beach wave sprays are meant to be applied to wet hair, the Kristin Ess Soft Shine Beach Wave Spray ($14) enhances your texture as you spray it on your dry locks. You'll never have to worry about your hair feeling crunchy while you flaunt your mermaid waves. Kristin Ess Soft Shine Beach Wave Spray $14 from target.com Buy Now Coppertone Clearly Sheer Whipped Sunscreen Lotion - SPF 50 Protect your skin from painful burns and premature aging with the Coppertone Clearly Sheer Whipped Sunscreen Lotion - SPF 50 ($10). The sunscreen comes out in a whipped-cream texture and leaves skin supersoft without feeling sticky. Coppertone Clearly Sheer Whipped Sunscreen Lotion - SPF 50 - 5oz $9.99 from Target Buy Now See more Coppertone Beauty Products