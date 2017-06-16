12 Summer Drugstore Buys That Will Make You Feel Like a Beach Goddess

When you're preparing to swap your jeans for cutoffs and sweaters for sundresses, sometimes you need a few beauty products to help you feel like you've truly shed your cold weather fatigue.

Luckily, there are a plethora of new drugstore products for Summer that will help you look and feel your best while enjoying the sunshine. Whether you want to slap some self-tanner on your formally pasty legs, or try out some bold new eye shadow hues, these products will have you summertime ready in no time.

Keep reading to see the 12 affordable products that will prepare you for any Summer activity, even when it requires wearing an itsy-bitsy bikini.