12 Summer Drugstore Buys That Will Make You Feel Like a Beach Goddess

Summer Drugstore Beauty Shopping 2017

When you're preparing to swap your jeans for cutoffs and sweaters for sundresses, sometimes you need a few beauty products to help you feel like you've truly shed your cold weather fatigue.

Luckily, there are a plethora of new drugstore products for Summer that will help you look and feel your best while enjoying the sunshine. Whether you want to slap some self-tanner on your formally pasty legs, or try out some bold new eye shadow hues, these products will have you summertime ready in no time.

Keep reading to see the 12 affordable products that will prepare you for any Summer activity, even when it requires wearing an itsy-bitsy bikini.

Skintimate Ultra Sensitive Shave Gel
Skintimate Ultra Sensitive Shave Gel

Razor bumps are one of the most miserable parts of shaving. The Skintimate Ultra Sensitive Shave Gel ($4) is moisturizing, fragrance-free, and won't irritate even the most sensitive skin. Less irritation means fewer bumps, and smoother, more touchable legs.

Ulta Hair Removal
Skintimate Ultra Sensitive Shave Gel
$3.49
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Hair Removal
Essie Éclair My Love
Essie Éclair My Love

Bright nail polish is a Summer staple. The Essie Éclair My Love ($5) is a bright berry red and is perfect to show off in sandals this Summer.

Essie Éclair My Love
$5
from beyondpolish.com
Buy Now
Schick Hydro Silk Sensitive Care Refillable Razor
Schick Hydro Silk Sensitive Care Refillable Razor

Getting smooth, knick-free legs will be so much easier thanks to the Schick Hydro Silk Sensitive Care Refillable Razor ($9). The dermatologist-tested razor is infused with a shea butter serum to keep your legs silky soft without irritation.

Schick
Hydro Silk Sensitive Women's Razor - 1 Razor Handle and 2 Razor Refills
$9.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Schick Hair Removal
Milani Color Harmony Blush Palette
Milani Color Harmony Blush Palette

Get five blush looks in one with the Milani Color Harmony Blush Palette ($13). You can use any of the pigmented hues individually, or swirl your brush in any combination of them for a custom sun-kissed hue.

Milani Color Harmony Blush Palette
$13
from milanicosmetics.com
Buy Now
Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Gradual Self Tan
Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Gradual Self Tan

Cover your blemishes while you tan with the Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Gradual Self Tan ($15). This foundation provides natural-looking coverage and bronzes your face even after your rinse it off.

Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Gradual Self Tan
$15
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer
Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer

To give your body a tanning without sun damage, try the Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer ($10). Simply apply the lotion after you're done showering while your skin is still wet. Then dry yourself off with a towel as usual, and admire your bronzed, moisturized skin. There's no need to rinse off!

Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer
$10
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Pixi Rose Caviar Essence
Pixi Rose Caviar Essence

Your complexion will look dewy and fresh after applying the Pixi Rose Caviar Essence ($24) daily. The flower oils in the serum-essence will keep your skin hydrated and radiant.

Pixi Rose Caviar Essence
$24
from pixibeauty.com
Buy Now
Rimmel Shake it Fresh Mascara
Rimmel Shake it Fresh Mascara

Dried out mascara results in clumpy, artificial-looking lashes. The Rimmel Shake it Fresh Mascara ($6) has solved this issue with its unique shaker bottle. By shaking the tube vertically a few times, the mascara's formula is renewed to its original consistency for long, thick, separated lashes every time.

Rimmel Shake it Fresh Mascara
$6
from target.com
Buy Now
E.l.f. Ultra Pigment Cushion Eyeshadow Palette
E.l.f. Ultra Pigment Cushion Eyeshadow Palette

The soft texture of the E.l.f. Ultra Pigment Cushion Eyeshadow Palette in Island Breeze ($12) can easily be applied with your finger to create a shimmery eye look with minimal effort.

E.l.f. Ultra Pigment Cushion Eyeshadow Palette in Island Breeze
$12
from elfcosmetics.com
Buy Now
Burt's Bees All Weather SPF 15 Lip Balm
Burt's Bees All Weather SPF 15 Lip Balm

Your lips need to be protected, too! Apply the Burt's Bees All Weather SPF 15 Lip Balm ($4, available in July) to your pout before heading outside to keep your lips moisturized and shielded from the sun.

Kristin Ess Soft Shine Beach Wave Spray
Kristin Ess Soft Shine Beach Wave Spray

While most beach wave sprays are meant to be applied to wet hair, the Kristin Ess Soft Shine Beach Wave Spray ($14) enhances your texture as you spray it on your dry locks. You'll never have to worry about your hair feeling crunchy while you flaunt your mermaid waves.

Kristin Ess Soft Shine Beach Wave Spray
$14
from target.com
Buy Now
Coppertone Clearly Sheer Whipped Sunscreen Lotion - SPF 50
Coppertone Clearly Sheer Whipped Sunscreen Lotion - SPF 50

Protect your skin from painful burns and premature aging with the Coppertone Clearly Sheer Whipped Sunscreen Lotion - SPF 50 ($10). The sunscreen comes out in a whipped-cream texture and leaves skin supersoft without feeling sticky.

Coppertone
Clearly Sheer Whipped Sunscreen Lotion - SPF 50 - 5oz
$9.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Coppertone Beauty Products
Drugstore BeautyBeauty ShoppingBody CareSummer BeautySummerSunscreenLip BalmNail PolishBeauty ProductsMakeupSkin CareShopping
