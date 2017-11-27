 Skip Nav
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening Depuffing Eye Contour

There's a Brand-New Sunday Riley Product Launching — but For Today Only!

Love Sunday Riley? If you're a skincare connoisseur, the answer is probably "duh!" The brand, which is popular for products like Good Genes, Tidal Brightening Water Cream, and Juno Oil, has a special launch just for Cyber Monday.

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream ($65) is an eye cream that is made to firm and hydrate the delicate under-eye area. With ingredients like caffeine, ginseng root to help with puffiness, horse chestnut to lift and smooth, watermelon rind extract to hydrate, and lutein, a yellow-colored antioxidant, it's supposed to help with under-eye bags, dark circles, and fine lines.

Auto Correct is available for one day only — today! — but will officially launch online on Dec. 12 at Sephora.com and then in stores on Dec. 26.

Sunday Riley
