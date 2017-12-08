 Skip Nav
Tarte Is Having a 25%-Off-Everything Sale, and the Code Is . . .

Friendly PSA: just about everything at Tarte is 25 percent off right now. All you have to do is add your desired palette, lip paint, or brush set to your online shopping cart and enter the code "tarteBFF" at checkout. If you need some purchase inspiration, here are some of our favorite Tarte products — and we like them even more with the discount.

Tarte Chrome Paint Shadow Pot
Shape Tape Contour Concealer
Park Ave Princess Chisel Palette
Tarte Big Blush Book Volume III
Maneater Must-Have Eye Set
Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer
Goal Getters Contour Brush Set
