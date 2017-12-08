Tarte 25 Percent Off Sale Holidays 2017
Tarte Is Having a 25%-Off-Everything Sale, and the Code Is . . .
Friendly PSA: just about everything at Tarte is 25 percent off right now. All you have to do is add your desired palette, lip paint, or brush set to your online shopping cart and enter the code "tarteBFF" at checkout. If you need some purchase inspiration, here are some of our favorite Tarte products — and we like them even more with the discount.
