I Wore the Same Mascara For Over a Decade, but This One Made Me Switch

Tarte Maneater Mascara Review

2 Coats of Tarte Maneater Mascara on Left

My answer to the question "What mascara do you use?" was the same for more than 10 years, and it rolled off my tongue like clockwork. I swore by an under-$15 drugstore mascara whose thin brush elongated and thickened my eyelashes like no other high-end product ever could. "I have it in my purse if you want to see it," I've said countless times. My steadfast resistance to change made me question even the most trusted sources' recommendations because I knew I had found the only mascara I'd ever need. But when a POPSUGAR Beauty editor messaged me at work one day to tell me about a new mascara that I had to try, I was intrigued. She sent me a link to Tarte Maneater Voluptuous Mascara ($23), which she had just gotten an early preview of and thought I might like. Many exclamation points followed her enthusiastic advice. "Doesn't clump; coat after coat after coat," she promised.

I just so happened to be near the end of my drugstore tube, and I was intrigued. Not normally one to pass up yet another purchase of my standby mascara, I had a feeling this one could be worth it. Trusting our resident beauty expert and feeling excited to try a hyped-up product, I caved and ordered one Tarte Maneater mascara, hoping I wouldn't regret the slightly steeper price than I was used to. Spoiler alert: I most certainly would not. In fact, after my first time using Maneater, I knew I was hooked. This was the one. Tarte promises 23 times more lash volume after two coats of this mascara, and . . . whoa. I'm convinced that's not an exaggeration.

In my experience, longer lashes benefit from a mascara with superthin bristles, and Maneater has dozens of tiny, delicate bristles that are pros at separating and elongating every lash. The volumizing black liquid thickens my lashes and manages to curl them upward at the same time. The formula also contains jojoba extract, which keeps lashes strong and hydrated throughout the day, preventing any flaking.

The product speaks for itself, so read on to see Tarte Maneater in action and zoom in on the results. If you're like me, you'll be rethinking your favorite mascara pretty soon.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Victor Verdugo
Tarte Maneater Voluptuous Mascara
Tarte Maneater Voluptuous Mascara

First things first: here's what the mascara looks like as photographed online. You'll find it in all its leopard-packaging glory either on Tarte's website, on Ulta's website, or in Ulta stores.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Victor Verdugo

Here's what two coats of Maneater looks like on my left eyelashes (your right). Please pardon the closeup of my less-than-perfect eyebrows, but clearly the star of the show here is the mascara! I start from the root and work my way up to the top of my lashes, slightly rotating the mascara wand as I go; this is the result of two full coats. I get every last drop off the brush by continuing to wiggle the mascara into every nook and cranny, finishing on my outermost lashes. The mascara naturally curls my lashes (I didn't use an eyelash curler prior to applying).

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Victor Verdugo

I dip the wand back in the tube for another coat, and as you can see, this stuff is thick — but not goopy. The ultrablack formula (which, like all of Tarte's products, is paraben-, phthalate-, gluten-, and cruelty-free), permeates the entire brush and ensures you don't have to keep jerking the brush back and forth to get more of the product to stick.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Victor Verdugo

Here's what a finished application of Maneater looks like on both eyes. I don't wear any on the bottom because my lower lashes tend to get spider-like, but the tiny bristles would be ideal for a bottom coat.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Erin Cullum

And voila! Here's a more complete look that showcases the way Tarte Maneater helps make my eyes pop. Even from farther away, each lash appears defined and thick. I'm 100 percent a Tarte convert because of this product, and I don't know if I'll ever be able to switch back to any other mascara. Now when people ask me what mascara I use, I'll have a different answer than I had in the past, but I'm certain it's an even better one.

