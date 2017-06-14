I Wore the Same Mascara For Over a Decade, but This One Made Me Switch

My answer to the question "What mascara do you use?" was the same for more than 10 years, and it rolled off my tongue like clockwork. I swore by an under-$15 drugstore mascara whose thin brush elongated and thickened my eyelashes like no other high-end product ever could. "I have it in my purse if you want to see it," I've said countless times. My steadfast resistance to change made me question even the most trusted sources' recommendations because I knew I had found the only mascara I'd ever need. But when a POPSUGAR Beauty editor messaged me at work one day to tell me about a new mascara that I had to try, I was intrigued. She sent me a link to Tarte Maneater Voluptuous Mascara ($23), which she had just gotten an early preview of and thought I might like. Many exclamation points followed her enthusiastic advice. "Doesn't clump; coat after coat after coat," she promised.

I just so happened to be near the end of my drugstore tube, and I was intrigued. Not normally one to pass up yet another purchase of my standby mascara, I had a feeling this one could be worth it. Trusting our resident beauty expert and feeling excited to try a hyped-up product, I caved and ordered one Tarte Maneater mascara, hoping I wouldn't regret the slightly steeper price than I was used to. Spoiler alert: I most certainly would not. In fact, after my first time using Maneater, I knew I was hooked. This was the one. Tarte promises 23 times more lash volume after two coats of this mascara, and . . . whoa. I'm convinced that's not an exaggeration.

In my experience, longer lashes benefit from a mascara with superthin bristles, and Maneater has dozens of tiny, delicate bristles that are pros at separating and elongating every lash. The volumizing black liquid thickens my lashes and manages to curl them upward at the same time. The formula also contains jojoba extract, which keeps lashes strong and hydrated throughout the day, preventing any flaking.

The product speaks for itself, so read on to see Tarte Maneater in action and zoom in on the results. If you're like me, you'll be rethinking your favorite mascara pretty soon.