Tarte, Our Makeup Fairy Godmother, Is Launching a Magical New Palette

Another day, another exciting Tarte launch (and we're not complaining at all). The brand recently added a variety of clay-infused products to its lineup. Now, the Make Magic Happen eye shadow palette ($32) is coming to the Double Duty Beauty family.

The new launch features nine pans of matte and metallic shadows that work like, well, magic on your eyelids. It includes a variety of bronzed and copper hues, which are perfect for creating essential everyday looks, but also has deep plum and slate shades for when you're feeling bold.

Each shadow starts off with a creamy consistency that dries down to a silky powder finish so you can blend flawlessly (and quickly). The magic doesn't stop at the potent pigment and texture, either. The colors are infused with Tarte's Amazonian clay, mineral pigments, and vitamin E to replenish and protect your eyelids while making them sparkle. It's gorgeous and beneficial to use daily, which sounds like magic to us.

You can add the new palette to your collection when it launches online on June 25 at Ulta.com and in Ulta Beauty stores on July 9. It is limited edition, so we suggest you act fast! While you wait, get a better look at the palette ahead.