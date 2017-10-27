Tinker Bell Gets a Punked-Out Makeover For Halloween

If you've ever seen Peter Pan, you know that Tinker Bell needs a serious attitude adjustment. Sure, Wendy gets way more screen time, but the truth is Peter was just way too self-absorbed for a love triangle anyway (sorry, Tink). For Halloween, we've decided to re-create our favorite Disney fairy with a slight twist. This Tinker Bell costume has some serious sass.

We made this punky fairy come to life with the help of head makeup artist Joshua Quick at the Make Up For Ever Boutique in NYC. We amped up Tink's attitude 100 percent with a moody smoky eye, green hair, vampy lipstick, Miley-Cyrus-style buns, and piercings. Of course, this Halloween makeup look wouldn't be complete without her signature fairy dust, too. Keep reading for a step-by-step guide to creating this delinquent version of Disney's sauciest pixie.