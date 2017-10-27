 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Tinker Bell Gets a Punked-Out Makeover For Halloween

If you've ever seen Peter Pan, you know that Tinker Bell needs a serious attitude adjustment. Sure, Wendy gets way more screen time, but the truth is Peter was just way too self-absorbed for a love triangle anyway (sorry, Tink). For Halloween, we've decided to re-create our favorite Disney fairy with a slight twist. This Tinker Bell costume has some serious sass.

We made this punky fairy come to life with the help of head makeup artist Joshua Quick at the Make Up For Ever Boutique in NYC. We amped up Tink's attitude 100 percent with a moody smoky eye, green hair, vampy lipstick, Miley-Cyrus-style buns, and piercings. Of course, this Halloween makeup look wouldn't be complete without her signature fairy dust, too. Keep reading for a step-by-step guide to creating this delinquent version of Disney's sauciest pixie.

Pros-Aide Cream
$38
Buy Now
Scünci Hair Chalk
$5
Buy Now
The Inspiration
Bad-Girl Brows
Create a Faux Brow Scar
A Yellow Glow
Line Eyes With Dark Green
Apply Shadow in the Crease
Highlight Eyes With Gold
Swipe on Mascara
Trim Your Lashes
Apply Lash Glue
Apply Lashes to Eyelid
Faux Lash Illusion
Line the Lips
Apply Plum Lipstick
Add "Fairy Dust"
Sketch Tattoos
Add a Stud
The Finished Look
The Finished Look
Start Slideshow
Halloween BeautyBeauty How ToHalloweenMakeup
Shop More
Make Up For Ever Eye Makeup SHOP MORE
Make Up For Ever
Artist Shadow Eyeshadow and Powder Blush
from Sephora
$21
Make Up For Ever
Ultra HD Concealer
from Sephora
$28
Make Up For Ever
Aqua Cream
from Sephora
$23
Make Up For Ever
Aqua Smoky Lash
from Sephora
$23
Make Up For Ever
Smoky Extravagant Mascara
from Sephora
$12
Christian Dior Lip Products SHOP MORE
Christian Dior
Addict Lip Glow Color Reviving Lip Balm - 001 Sheer Pink
from Nordstrom
$33
Christian Dior
Addict Lip Glow
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$33
Christian Dior
Rouge
from Neiman Marcus
$35
Christian Dior
Addict Lacquer Stick
from Sephora
$35
Christian Dior
Addict Lip Tattoo Long-Wearing Color Tint - 351 Natural Nude
from Nordstrom
$30
Make Up For Ever Makeup SHOP MORE
Make Up For Ever
Ultra HD Invisible Cover Stick Foundation
from Sephora
$43
Make Up For Ever
Step 1 Skin Equalizer Primer
from Sephora
$17
Make Up For Ever
Mist & Fix Setting Spray
from Sephora
$14
Make Up For Ever
Ultra HD Microfinishing Loose Powder
from Sephora
$20
Make Up For Ever
Ultra HD Concealer
from Sephora
$28
Make Up For Ever Eye Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mash.elle
aglamlifestyle
aglamlifestyle
aglamlifestyle
Make Up For Ever Eyeliner AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
beautywithveee
xochelseacatherine
beautybitten
layersofmeaning
Christian Dior Lip Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
laurabeverlin
pauladolubizno
laurabeverlin
ashleyjacobstv
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds