0
25 Ethereal Makeup Transformations to DIY Your Halloween "Fairy" Tale

Between characters like Tinkerbell from Peter Pan, Puck from A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Cosmo and Wanda from The Fairly Oddparents, there are few magical images quite as pervasive in popular culture as the fairy. And while there's not a way to actually sprout fairy wings (at least, not as a far as we know . . .), Halloween offers the perfect opportunity to jump into your favorite (literal) fairy tales.

By using makeup tools including brightly colored shadows, sparkles, jewels, and dramatic eyelashes, the ideal ethereal look is within your grasp. For inspiration for your fairy-inspired Halloween look, check out the slideshow of incredible looks from our favorite Instagram makeup mavens.

