This Quill-Shaped Eyeliner Will Have You Ready For Your First Day at Hogwarts

For those unfamiliar with its kitschy products, TonyMoly is one of the brands partly responsible for the crossover success of Korean beauty products in the United States. Now available in major retailers like Urban Outfitters and Ulta, TonyMoly always adds a creative spin to everyday products from hand cream to sheet masks. One dramatic eyeliner, however, recently caught our attention.

The Inked Cushion Gel Liner ($18) is meant to resemble a quill and a pot of ink, and it's giving us major Harry Potter vibes! Though it is not in affiliation with the series, it seems like it came straight out of Hogwarts.

To apply the eyeliner, you first have to unscrew the cushion formula from the bottom of the decorative ink pot. Then simply press the eyeliner brush onto the cushion so that the ink can fully coat the brush. The eyeliner comes in black, brown, and a slightly more shimmery pearl brown.

As a word of advice, the eyeliner might be difficult to apply if you aren't comfortable with gel liner application. Our tip: gently glide it along your lash line for the smoothest application. And if you don't put it away after using it, we get it. Any Potter fan would proudly want to display this product on their vanity.

