Heel Yes! Too Faced Will Sell Stilettos Inspired by Better Than Sex Mascara

Back in July, Jerrod Blandino teased a sneak peek that did not reveal the usual suspects of eye shadow palettes, mascara, lipstick, or blush. Instead, his Summer surprise was geared toward the fashion world. On July 9, the Too Faced creative director took to Instagram to show off the sole of a stiletto that was branded with "Better Than Sex." (That's the name of his brand's much-loved mascara, of course!)

People predictably freaked, wondering when and where they could buy this unexpected, but glorious, fashion collaboration. A few others mistook the shoe for a sex toy (classic internet!), a fact that made Jerrod post another snap with the comment, "Get your minds out of the gutter!"

When we saw the picture of the glimmering pink stilettos, complete with fake eyelashes attached, our minds were definitely not in the gutter — we were in pure beauty junkie heaven. But Jerrod promptly squashed those hopes by clarifying that these puppies were merely a prop for an upcoming Too Faced video. Womp womp.

But on Sept. 14, Jerrod went and teased another sneak peek that might reverse your womp womp-ing. If you recall, Too Faced is opening an NYC pop-up store on Oct. 19.

And, no big deal or anything, but these heels will be on sale during the event. Jerrod warned that the Better Than Sex stilettos are only available in "super limited amounts." So make sure you book that NYC trip ASAP and glamp outside the store the night before it opens so you don't miss out.

That's all the information Too Faced has given as of yet, but we'll keep you updated on exactly how you can get the shoes that will match your mascara as soon as we know. Now all we have to do is learn how to properly walk in heels.

