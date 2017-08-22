We Have a Theory As to What the Too Faced Mysterious Glitter Mask Actually Is

 Skip Nav
Glitter is usually something we associate with nail polish, eye makeup, and even festive lip looks — but Too Faced is making it a part of your skincare routine. The brand's founder Jerrod Blandino showed us a "sneaky peek" on Instagram, revealing a video of this mystery mask in action.

Here's what we know so far: this is a glitter-infused face mask that appears to peel off. According to Jerrod, the product will give you a lustrous look. We have no idea about the color of the formula since the video is black and white, but we're hoping for something holographic or metallic, because #selfies! One theory is that it's this gold product Jerrod teased a few months ago.

He said, "I'm working on something beyond Magical to make your skin Glow! #WeLiveInGlitter #GlitterMakesYouPretty #youveneverseenanythinglikethis."

Agreed that we haven't seen anything like it before, and shimmery particles definitely make you look gorgeous. That said, we're in total suspense! What do you think this product will be?

And Jerrod, if you're reading, send more info ASAP! We can't wait to get this on our skin.

