See What Too Faced's Magical "Unicorn Tears" Lipstick Looks Like on Different Skin Tones

Too Faced's iridescent lipstick came out months and months ago, but it seems that unicorn-beauty-lovers are just starting to fall in love. The magical Unicorn Tears shade ($22) boasts a holographic, bluish shimmer that is transcendent whether worn alone or layered on top of another shade. (Even better, pair it with Anastasia Beverly Hills's Moonchild Glow Kit on cheekbones for a mythical highlight.)

Though Halloween has long since passed, true #UnicornTribe members know that dedication to fantastical beauty is a year-round passion. Before you snag this gorgeous product, read on to see swatches and how it lights up different skin tones.