17 Grooming Brands You Should Introduce Your Man to This Christmas
17 Grooming Brands You Should Introduce Your Man to This Christmas

Chances are the men in your life have been using the same grooming brands since they started shaving back in middle school, but it's time to expand their beauty horizons. Whether you're shopping for your husband, father, brother, best guy friend, or boss, there is something new he can discover when it comes to skin care and shaving. Our objective is to graduate him from his favorite drugstore brand to something more tailor-made. Does he always steal your body scrub? Hook him up with a spicy treat from Molton Brown. Is he sticking with his Movember mustache through January? Introduce him to Beardbrand's beard oils. Shop the perfect beauty brand for him below, and he'll never look at bar soap the same.

Bar Bundle
$41
from baxterofcalifornia.com
Buy Now
Lab Series Max LS Daily Kit
$120
from bloomingdales.com
Buy Now
Pacific Shaving Caffeinated Shaving Cream and Moisturizer Set
$16
from pacificshaving.com
Buy Now
Brooklyn Grooming Pilgrim's Machine Oil
$26
from brooklyngrooming.com
Buy Now
Beardbrand Tea Tree Beginner's Kit
$100
from beardbrand.com
Buy Now
Malin+Goetz
MALIN + GOETZ Vices Votive Set
$45
from Ron Herman
Buy Now See more Malin+Goetz Hair Styling Products
Tom Ford
'Oud Wood' All-Over Body Spray
$68
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tom Ford Body Cleansers
Harry's The Give More Set
$50
from harrys.com
Buy Now
Kiehl's Men's Grooming
Men's Starter Kit
$43
from Kiehl's
Buy Now See more Kiehl's Men's Grooming
Anthony Logistics Alcohol-Free Deodorant
$18
from anthony.com
Buy Now
Jack Black Grab and Go Traveler
$45
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Molton Brown Black Peppercorn Set
$52
from moltonbrown.com
Buy Now
The Minimalist Skincare Set
$70
from ursamajorvt.com
Buy Now
Billy Jealousy Tattoo Care Kit
$30
from billyjealousy.com
Buy Now
The Motley Liife/After/Denim Woodsmoke Candle
$48
from themotley.com
Buy Now
Art of Shaving 7-Piece Manicure Set
$160
from theartofshaving.com
Buy Now
Gilt Fragrances
Resurfacing Clay Mask
$48
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Fragrances
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
