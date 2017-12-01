17 Grooming Brands You Should Introduce Your Man to This Christmas

Chances are the men in your life have been using the same grooming brands since they started shaving back in middle school, but it's time to expand their beauty horizons. Whether you're shopping for your husband, father, brother, best guy friend, or boss, there is something new he can discover when it comes to skin care and shaving. Our objective is to graduate him from his favorite drugstore brand to something more tailor-made. Does he always steal your body scrub? Hook him up with a spicy treat from Molton Brown. Is he sticking with his Movember mustache through January? Introduce him to Beardbrand's beard oils. Shop the perfect beauty brand for him below, and he'll never look at bar soap the same.