Prepare to Swoon Over These Stunning Ulta Beauty Gifts

If you love beauty shopping, you know that it's hard to top Ulta Beauty. You can get everything from your drugstore essentials and prestige favorites to an incredible haircut at the one-stop shop! But this holiday season, we're swinging by to snap up the retailer's excellent gift offerings. From a Kardashian-approved highlighter to a matte liquid lip set, there are plenty of pretty treats to satisfy every single craving of the gals on your gifting list.

Too Faced Park Avenue Kisses
$29
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Dermalogica Best-Selling Brightening Duo
$65
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Soap & Glory Get Into the Smooth
$12
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Ariana Grande Sweet Like Candy Gift Set
$52
from ulta.com
Buy Now
OPI Breakfast at Tiffany's 3-Piece Infinite Shine Set
$28
from ulta.com
Buy Now
NYX Cosmetics Liquid Suede Lip Cream Vault Set
$50
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Makeup Revolution
Vivid Baked Highlighters - Only at ULTA
$6
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Makeup Revolution Makeup
Julep Stars in Your Eyes Eye Essentials 3-Piece Set
$28
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Hot Tools
Rainbow Gold Salon Curling Iron/Wand - Extended Barrel - Only at ULTA
$64.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Hot Tools Blow Dryers & Irons
It Cosmetics All That Glitters Brush Set
$58
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Stila Stay All Day, Sparkle All Night Liquid Lipstick and Glitterati Top Coat
$39
from ulta.com
Buy Now
BareMinerals The Wish List Ready Eye Shadow 12.0
$45
from ulta.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Beauty GiftsUlta BeautyGifts For WomenBeauty Gift GuideBeauty ShoppingGift GuideHoliday
