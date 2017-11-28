 Skip Nav
38 Beauty Products Magical Enough For Real-Life Unicorns

Listen up, unicorns! This has been the year of mythical beauty products — iridescent, holographic, fantasy-inspired goodies have delighted beauty girls all year long. Who could forget the unicorn-horn makeup brushes that took over Instagram or the "unicorn tears" lipstick that magically flatters every skin tone? If you or somebody on your holiday gift list can't get enough of the unicorn goodness, we've gathered a huge selection of beauty products fantastical enough to buy ASAP. We promise, filling your shopping cart has never felt like such a fairy tale.

Wet n Wild Color Icon Rainbow Highlighter in Unicorn Glow
$6
from wetnwildbeauty.com
Buy Now
Milk Makeup
Dew You
$25
from Birchbox
Buy Now See more Milk Makeup Face Makeup
Urban Decay
24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil - Nighthawk
$20
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Lip Pencils
Sugar Clouds Unicorn Candy Horn Bubble Bar
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Jouer
Long-Wear Lip Creme Liquid Lipstick - Bare
$18
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jouer Lipstick
Damselfly Wish I Were a Unicorn Candle
$60
from damselfly.com.au
Buy Now
Daily Charme Holographic Unicorn Powder
$40
from dailycharme.com
Buy Now
M·A·C
MAC Dazzleglass Lipcolour - Boys Go Crazy
$17
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more M·A·C Lip Gloss
Urban Outfitters
Iridescent Top Coat Nail Polish
$6 $4
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Beauty Products
Chantecaille
Women's Galactic Lip Shine - Moonlight
$36
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Chantecaille Lip Gloss
boohoo
Unicorn Bath Confetti
$10
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Body Cleansers
Pink Unicorn Bath Fizzy
$3
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Ulta Beauty Products
Beautiful Life Unicorn's Mane Smoothing Serum
$12
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Beauty Products
Coach
Cosmetic Case 17 In Hologram Leather
$75
from Coach
Buy Now See more Coach Makeup & Travel Bags
Milk Makeup
Holographic Stick
$28
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Milk Makeup Makeup
Makeup Revolution
Unicorns Unite Salvation Eyeshadow Palette - Only at ULTA
$4
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Makeup Revolution Eye Shadow
Unicorn Tears Candle
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
NYX
Velvet Matte Lipstick - Unicorn Fur
$6.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more NYX Lipstick
Too Faced
La Creme Color Drenched Lip Cream - Unicorn Tears (iridescent shimmer)
$22
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Too Faced Lip Products
I Heart Unicorns Perfume
$52
from abeautifullife.com
Buy Now
Unicorn Lashes Brush Set
$57
from unicornlashes.co.uk
Buy Now
Mr. Kate
Beautymarks "The New Makeup" - Doodles
$14
from Mr. Kate
Buy Now See more Mr. Kate Makeup
Too Faced
Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Lipstick - Unicorn
$21
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Too Faced Lipstick
Forever 21+ Unicorn Rainbow Makeup Bag
$8
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Beauty Products
Static Nails All-In-One Pop-On Manicure Kit
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Beauty Products
boohoo
Maya Floral Unicorn Headband
$9
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Hair Accessories
Mi-Pac
Exclusive Unicorn Make-Up Bag
$23
from Asos
Buy Now See more Mi-Pac Makeup & Travel Bags
Urban Decay
'Moondust' Palette - No Color
$49
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Eye Makeup
Ban.do Peekaboo Holographic Clutch
$24
from bando.com
Buy Now
ModCloth Desk Sets
Of Mythical Prop-ortions Phone Stand
$14
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more ModCloth Desk Sets
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Comfort Matte in Unicorn
$17
from ulta.com
Buy Now
The Unicorn Spell Eau de Parfum
$125
from luckyscent.com
Buy Now
Unicorns Are Awesome Wish Wash
$36
from damselfly.com.au
Buy Now
Unicorn Nail Decal Stickers
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pacifica
7 Free Nail Polish Collection
$9
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Pacifica Nail Polish
Magical Unicorn Glittery Whipped Soap
$3
from etsy.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
