38 Beauty Products Magical Enough For Real-Life Unicorns

Listen up, unicorns! This has been the year of mythical beauty products — iridescent, holographic, fantasy-inspired goodies have delighted beauty girls all year long. Who could forget the unicorn-horn makeup brushes that took over Instagram or the "unicorn tears" lipstick that magically flatters every skin tone? If you or somebody on your holiday gift list can't get enough of the unicorn goodness, we've gathered a huge selection of beauty products fantastical enough to buy ASAP. We promise, filling your shopping cart has never felt like such a fairy tale.