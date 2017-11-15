 Skip Nav
2 Holiday Hair Ideas That Will Make You Glad You Went Natural
2 Holiday Hair Ideas That Will Make You Glad You Went Natural

Dressing up natural hair for the holiday season can be a challenge, especially if your locks fall into TWA (teeny-weeny afro) territory. That's why we enlisted the help of celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen, who has worked with stars like Rihanna, Kerry Washington, and Rita Ora, to create two new formal party styles for coarse and curly hair textures.

The first is a remix on the classic mohawk style that will give your outfit funky flair, while the second look is reminiscent of Elvis's epic pompadour. Even if you have only a few inches of hair you can pull off these looks with a little help from kinky extensions (yes, afro weave is a thing). Either style will stand out as an original next to the classic chignons and french twists at your next seasonal shindig.

Step 1: Mohawk Map
Step 2: Twist
Step 3: Smooth
Step 4: Tease
The Finished Look
The Finished Look
Step 1: Divide
Step 2: Roll
Step 3: Add Hair
Step 4: Add More Hair
Step 5: Flip
Step 6: Pompadour
The Finished Look
The Finished Look
The Finished Look
