Vanessa Hudgens Hair and Makeup at the 2017 Billboard Awards

Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her Sexy Short Haircut at the Billboard Awards

This is the move: get a gorgeous Summer haircut and then show it off by hosting a major award show. Vanessa Hudgens just pulled this when she got a sexy bob last week and now is hosting the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. It's one way to create buzz about a red carpet appearance!

She pulled out all stops, rocking her short new cut in a modern take on Old Hollywood waves. Her hair is combed over with a deep side part and understated loose curls. The look was created by Chad Wood for Toni & Guy.

On the makeup side, she wore the of-the-moment pink eye trend, a bronzy cheek, and a neutral lip. It's definitely chic and perfect for Summer bridesmaids!

Image Source: Getty
