8 Angels Reveal Their Favorite Victoria's Secret Fragrances — Ever!

While Victoria's Secret is undoubtably known for its amazing lingerie, sleepwear, and sporty styles — the fragrances are some of the popular products there in terms of sales. Growing up, you likely bought one from your local mall. And while there are many nostalgic VS fragrances, the brand has been launching fresh scents like Love and the limited-edition Bombshell Shanghai 2017 ($55) to cater to modern shoppers.

Backstage before the 2017 Victoria's Secret Show in Shanghai, we quizzed the Angels on which one is their go-to scent!

Alessandra Ambrosio
Stella Maxwell
Sara Sampaio
Xiao Wen
Lais Ribeiro
Cindy Bruna
Leomie Anderson
Aiden Curtiss
