Are Your Undertones Warm or Cool? Take the Quiz to Find Out
Prepare to Lust After Urban Decay's New Naked Heat Palette — Swatches Included!
This Luxurious Serum Makes Your Skin So Perfect, You'll Proudly Skip Foundation
Seriously, Could Selena Gomez's Eye Makeup Be Any Sexier For Her Boyfriend's Concert?

Warm or a Cool Undertones Quiz

Are Your Undertones Warm or Cool? Take the Quiz to Find Out

When it comes to choosing the most flattering makeup hues, are you a warm or a cool? Choosing the right colors based around your hair, eye, and natural undertones will, after all, accentuate your natural features and make you glow. Take the quiz below to uncover more about yourself. See if you're a warm or a cool, and get helpful tips on making your color selections a breeze. Note: It's best to do this test in natural light with a freshly washed face. Also, pull your hair back and keep your shoulders bare so you get a true sense of your natural coloring.

StanaKat StanaKat 3 years
I got warm :) But i look great in all colors.
Lucy15380935 Lucy15380935 3 years
hey, it says i got a 60% warm and 40% cool, but i'm kinda confused because i tend to look good in dark colors, but my hair looks good when dyed red-tones. i'm also very pale. and my eyes can vary from being hazel green-ish or gold-ish or just dark brown. plus gold and silver both looked alright on me, and my veins were definetly blue. is that grounds for being neutral or do i just have warm undertones even though i'm really pale?? i dunno
nat15249701 nat15249701 3 years
How come the page turns blank after taking the quiz?
isabelle0409 isabelle0409 3 years
Who knows? I took the quiz twice and never got an answer!
Hanna7585619 Hanna7585619 4 years
woahh I'm a cool! I always thought I was more of a neutral.. hmmm lol If you have time, check out my blog and help me see if I would be more of a warm or cool! ^_^ Thanks! : Blog: ulzzangluver.blogspot.com facebook: facebook.com/ulzzang14
dakotadelight dakotadelight 6 years
I'm a COOL
dakotadelight dakotadelight 6 years
Beauty Beauty 6 years
It is possible to be in between. Check out this link for more tips: http://www.bellasugar.com/Bella-Interview-Chad-Hayduk-Co-Founder-Three-Custom-Color-Specialists-1854083
Black-Velveteen Black-Velveteen 8 years
I'm definately warm. Brown, gold and some neutral eyeshadows have always made my skin glows.
cdelaney cdelaney 8 years
Technically, I'm a warm, but I think I'm actually more of a neutral since I can wear some shades that warm's shouldn't. Plus, silver looks best on me.
verily verily 8 years
Tigerfire, you sound like a classic winter.
verily verily 8 years
My skin is cool, but my hair and eyes are warm. I gravitate towards wearing browns and greens, so I always figured I was an autumn. Maybe I'm neutral too? I could probably use a color consultant. :P
lily8206 lily8206 8 years
I don't agree with the results! It told me I look best in yellow, orange, brown, orangey-reds, and yellow-green when I just told them I look sickly in yellow and orange. Nice.I'm definitely more cool.
lily8206 lily8206 8 years
tigerfire21 tigerfire21 8 years
I don't know what I am. I have dark hair and dark blue eyes, and pale skin that doesn't really tan or burn.
emalove emalove 8 years
I don't even have to take this quiz...I know I have cool undertones.
bluesuze bluesuze 8 years
I'm a blue eyed neutral N4, but I definately look better in blues, purples and I recently tried some copper/orange eyeshadow and it looked horrid on me! So I guess I may lean more towards the cool side
smart-blonde smart-blonde 8 years
I'm neither warm nor cool. I can wear orange, gold, yellow, and brown just as well as I can wear pastels and silver. But I do burn easily and have blue eyes :)
emososays17 emososays17 8 years
The yellow/orange shirt question is a tough one...yellow looks fabulous on me but usually when I have a tan already. And I tan and burn easily too. I guess it's possible to be a warm when I have a tan and a cool when I'm au natural, right?
