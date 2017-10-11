This $2 Wet n Wild Product Will Easily Give You an Awesome Mermaid Costume

Halloween enthusiasts, you're about to save a boatload of money. Wet n Wild debuted a ton of new products this year, allowing the costume-inclined to truly express themselves without going broke in the process. Among the rainbow of new and affordable products are lipsticks, glitter, and even body crayons. But the true jewels from the new collection are the unique stick-on stencils and cream palettes, perfect for enhancing any spooky ensemble.