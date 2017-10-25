28 Last-Minute Halloween Costume Makeup Tutorials

The Halloween countdown is on, and makeup planning is on the minds of beauty junkies around the world. Even though many of us love Halloween, we still leave our outfit until the last minute (we promise we'll do better next year!).

You may not have time to frantically shop for every outfit component, but that doesn't mean you can't have an incredible beauty look. If you're struggling for inspiration or feeling nervous about trying the eccentric tutorials on YouTube, fear no more!

We have collected makeup looks that are both effective and fairly easy to re-create, with tutorials ranging from the classic skulls, dolls, and animals to trends like your favorite Snapchat filters and American Horror Story-inspired looks. Get ready to dominate this year's costume contest using products you already have.