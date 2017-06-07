 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Everything You Need to Know Before Your Next Bikini Wax
Beauty News
Prepare to Lust After Urban Decay's New Naked Heat Palette — Swatches Included!
Beauty News
Perrie Edwards's "Brave" Photo Inspires Fans to Love Their Bodies, Even Their Scars
Tarte
10 Tarte Products You Need to Add to Your Stash

What Bikini Wax Should I Get

Everything You Need to Know Before Your Next Bikini Wax

The bush is making a comeback. Yes, your mom's hippie belief that the more hair the better is returning in a big way. The good news: you'll have to endure far less pain at your next waxing appointment. Before you schedule (or cancel!) your Spring vacation hair-removal appointment, read our complete bush breakdown. We can't promise that the service will be painless, but at least you won't be embarrassed when the esthetician asks you to turn over.

Waxing Styles

  • Full-Bush Brazilian: Hippies will rejoice at the latest waxing trend that's a cross between the bikini and the Brazilian. All the hair is removed from the buttocks and the labia, but the "bush" remains unscathed and free.
  • Brazilian: You will be bald as a newborn baby after enduring this meticulous waxing service. All hair is removed from the top of the bikini area, inside the labia, and between the butt cheeks. This is definitely Miley Cyrus's favorite choice because of her high-cut costumes.
  • Bikini: You can't mess with a classic. This option just removes the hair around your panty line. Traditionally you'll end up with a triangle shape. Feel free to request a trim, too. It's the perfect option for those into the high-waisted bikini trend or first-time waxers.
  • Landing strip: This one is for fun-loving ladies who like shapes (hearts for Valentine's Day perhaps). It covers all the areas of a Brazilian wax, but leaves a shape of your choice, usually a vertical strip, on top.

Types of Wax

  • Honey Wax or Sugaring: If you prefer an organic approach to hair removal or have sensitive skin, this should be your method of choice. These recipes are based on ancient hair-removal rituals. The mixture is a combination of honey, sugar, lemon juice, or water that is heated to a taffy-like consistency (pro: it's also easy to DIY). Because it's all-natural, this wax is more gentle on the skin, and it can be used cold (read: no burning). This sweet recipe also doesn't adhere to the skin — only hair — so pain is minimized.
  • Hard Wax: This type of wax is smeared on in thick patches and removed without the use of cloth. The wax cools then hardens around hair. Try this method if you have coarse or thick hair around your panty line or underarms. This type tends to hurt less and is available at chains like Bliss Spa and European Wax Center.
  • Strip Wax: Soft wax is the most well-known type. The product is used in conjunction with cloth to remove hair. This method is loved because it's quick, but painless . . . not so much. It is the ideal option for removing hair on large areas like legs and arms.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich
Product Credit: The Reformation romper, Missguided sandals, Mirlo bracelet, Vita Fede (gold ring with navy stones + diamonds) ring, Vita Fede (gold double band ring with diamonds) ring, Yestadt Millinery hat
Join the conversation
Spring BeautyBeauty TipsHair RemovalSummer BeautySpringWaxing
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Perri Konecky
Summer Beauty Bucket List
Beauty Trends
8 Beauty Trends to Check Off Your Bucket List Before Before Labor Day
by Kristin Granero
Selena Gomez Spring Street Style
Selena Gomez
We'll Just Take 1 of Each Item From Selena Gomez's Spring Wardrobe
by Marina Liao
2-in-1 Dress Trend
Spring Fashion
It Won’t Be Long Before Every It Girl Is Wearing the 2-in-1 Dress Trend
by Marina Liao
Black Braided Hairstyles With Extensions
Summer Beauty
The Ultimate Guide to Summer Braids For Black Girls
by Jessica Cruel
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds