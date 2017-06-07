Everything You Need to Know Before Your Next Bikini Wax

The bush is making a comeback. Yes, your mom's hippie belief that the more hair the better is returning in a big way. The good news: you'll have to endure far less pain at your next waxing appointment. Before you schedule (or cancel!) your Spring vacation hair-removal appointment, read our complete bush breakdown. We can't promise that the service will be painless, but at least you won't be embarrassed when the esthetician asks you to turn over.

Waxing Styles

Full-Bush Brazilian: Hippies will rejoice at the latest waxing trend that's a cross between the bikini and the Brazilian. All the hair is removed from the buttocks and the labia, but the "bush" remains unscathed and free.

Brazilian: You will be bald as a newborn baby after enduring this meticulous waxing service. All hair is removed from the top of the bikini area, inside the labia, and between the butt cheeks. This is definitely Miley Cyrus's favorite choice because of her high-cut costumes.

Bikini: You can't mess with a classic. This option just removes the hair around your panty line. Traditionally you'll end up with a triangle shape. Feel free to request a trim, too. It's the perfect option for those into the high-waisted bikini trend or first-time waxers.

Landing strip: This one is for fun-loving ladies who like shapes (hearts for Valentine's Day perhaps). It covers all the areas of a Brazilian wax, but leaves a shape of your choice, usually a vertical strip, on top.

Types of Wax

Honey Wax or Sugaring: If you prefer an organic approach to hair removal or have sensitive skin, this should be your method of choice. These recipes are based on ancient hair-removal rituals. The mixture is a combination of honey, sugar, lemon juice, or water that is heated to a taffy-like consistency (pro: it's also easy to DIY). Because it's all-natural, this wax is more gentle on the skin, and it can be used cold (read: no burning). This sweet recipe also doesn't adhere to the skin — only hair — so pain is minimized.

Hard Wax: This type of wax is smeared on in thick patches and removed without the use of cloth. The wax cools then hardens around hair. Try this method if you have coarse or thick hair around your panty line or underarms. This type tends to hurt less and is available at chains like Bliss Spa and European Wax Center.

Strip Wax: Soft wax is the most well-known type. The product is used in conjunction with cloth to remove hair. This method is loved because it's quick, but painless . . . not so much. It is the ideal option for removing hair on large areas like legs and arms.