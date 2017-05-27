The #BlackHairChallenge Highlights the Beauty and Versatility of Black Hair

You've probably noticed the #BlackHairChallenge taking over your social media feeds, but the empowering message behind the now-viral hashtag is also significant. Twitter user @melaninmamis created the social media challenge to encourage people of color to share photos of themselves rocking various hairstyles. Many black people used hashtag as an opportunity to show off their natural hair, which is, frustratingly, still deemed "inappropriate" or "distracting" in some work spaces and in school settings. Others uploaded photos of their buzzed haircuts or their stylish braids to showcase the beauty and versatility of black hair. Keep reading to see a few examples of the #BlackHairChallenge that prove why this hashtag is so poignant.



