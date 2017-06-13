7 Foods to Absolutely Avoid If You Want Clear, Glowing Skin

Two weeks ago, I went to Whole Foods and stocked up on coconut milk, almond butter, frozen veggies, fresh berries, organic meats, wild salmon, and quinoa. My boyfriend could interpret what this meant: Lauren is back on another food detox.

It started last Summer when I completed Dr. Frank Lipman's two-week Be Well Cleanse. This is a 14-day program in which you eliminate the food groups that most people are sensitive to, including gluten, dairy, alcohol, caffeine, nightshade vegetables, and eggs, among other things, replacing them with a plant-based diet that includes select organic lean meats and fish. You also drink three shakes a day incorporating Dr. Lipman's special blend of powders and take supplements. I learned a ton about myself, my habits, and my skin.

Though I have yet to return to the official cleanse, I do repeat some of the guidelines from it when I feel off-balance, seem bloated, or have less-than-desirable skin (blochy, broken out, puffy under-eyes). Typically, I try to eliminate gluten, dairy, and sugar for about a week or two until I feel and look better. Within three days of sticking to this diet plan, my skin brightens, I fall asleep easier and earlier, and my jeans fit better. It's not about dieting or losing weight; it's about creating harmony within my body. A healthy gut undeniably yields more gorgeous skin.

According to Dr. Lipman, "Your skin is your largest organ and a window into what's going on inside your body. Poor food choices that cause inflammation can lead to numerous skin issues."

If a cleanse is a bit dramatic for you, no worries. You can still reap some of the benefits by making these seven food swaps. Dr. Lipman outlined which foods to avoid, why they are toxic for your skin, and what to replace them with.