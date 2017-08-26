Why I Gladly Spent $800 on the Most Perfect Hair Extensions

Something magical happened to me the month before my wedding, and it wasn't just the idea that I was going to marry my soul mate. I discovered hair extensions, and for better or worse, they changed my life forever. (Apologies if that sounds melodramatic, but it's true!)

To put it bluntly, hair extensions are the nose job my mane always needed. I was born with fine, flat locks that return to their natural state the second I leave Drybar. Until that glorious day at Bumble and Bumble, one month before my wedding, when a talented stylist painstakingly bonded Great Lengths extensions into my hair. Great Lengths extensions are made from gorgeous, human hair, and they are fused to small sections of one's real hair with pure keratin.

The process takes about three hours and costs around $1,200. At the time, I thought it was worth every penny. I left the salon with the hair I always wanted and never thought I could have. It was long, lustrous, and it held blowouts for multiple days. It was perfect. And as a lifestyle blogger and stylist, I quickly realized flawless hair was the one accessory I never knew I needed. Something about my new, cascading waves made everything brighter: my outfits looked better, I was more photogenic, and my extra hair seemed to give me extra confidence, too.

But unfortunately, some love stories must come to an end. (And luckily, in this case I'm not referring to my marriage!) In my opinion, Great Lengths has one major flaw: it can fall out. And it can fall out at inopportune times. Like that time I was meeting a co-worker at the Plaza Food Hall for lunch, and I had to discretely tuck a long strand of hair into my purse. How does that happen? Well, since everyone's hair naturally sheds, sometimes the extensions come along for the ride.

Taking out hair extensions is also time-consuming. A removal gel is applied to each of the bonds and rubbed into your hair until the bond breaks down and slides off. This process could take over an hour if you have a full head of extensions. But I was willing to look past these flaws until I decided to get pregnant and go au natural. (And by au natural, I mean I went to Ricky's, bought some clip-ins, and had a stylist cut and color them to match my hair to get me through nine salon-free months.)

I used the clip-ins throughout my pregnancy and for three more months after my beautiful baby girl was born. But I missed the ease of waking up with a full head of perfect hair that I could refresh with a quick spritz of dry shampoo. So back to Bumble I went, and my stylist, Carrie Hill, introduced me to a new tape extension that the salon launched last Fall. To be honest, I had my doubts about sticking tape onto my hair. But after several applications and removals, I'm officially hooked. Keep reading to learn more about this salon process and discover if it's right for you!