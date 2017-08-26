 Skip Nav
Why I Gladly Spent $800 on the Most Perfect Hair Extensions
Why I Gladly Spent $800 on the Most Perfect Hair Extensions

Something magical happened to me the month before my wedding, and it wasn't just the idea that I was going to marry my soul mate. I discovered hair extensions, and for better or worse, they changed my life forever. (Apologies if that sounds melodramatic, but it's true!)

To put it bluntly, hair extensions are the nose job my mane always needed. I was born with fine, flat locks that return to their natural state the second I leave Drybar. Until that glorious day at Bumble and Bumble, one month before my wedding, when a talented stylist painstakingly bonded Great Lengths extensions into my hair. Great Lengths extensions are made from gorgeous, human hair, and they are fused to small sections of one's real hair with pure keratin.

The process takes about three hours and costs around $1,200. At the time, I thought it was worth every penny. I left the salon with the hair I always wanted and never thought I could have. It was long, lustrous, and it held blowouts for multiple days. It was perfect. And as a lifestyle blogger and stylist, I quickly realized flawless hair was the one accessory I never knew I needed. Something about my new, cascading waves made everything brighter: my outfits looked better, I was more photogenic, and my extra hair seemed to give me extra confidence, too.

But unfortunately, some love stories must come to an end. (And luckily, in this case I'm not referring to my marriage!) In my opinion, Great Lengths has one major flaw: it can fall out. And it can fall out at inopportune times. Like that time I was meeting a co-worker at the Plaza Food Hall for lunch, and I had to discretely tuck a long strand of hair into my purse. How does that happen? Well, since everyone's hair naturally sheds, sometimes the extensions come along for the ride.

Taking out hair extensions is also time-consuming. A removal gel is applied to each of the bonds and rubbed into your hair until the bond breaks down and slides off. This process could take over an hour if you have a full head of extensions. But I was willing to look past these flaws until I decided to get pregnant and go au natural. (And by au natural, I mean I went to Ricky's, bought some clip-ins, and had a stylist cut and color them to match my hair to get me through nine salon-free months.)

I used the clip-ins throughout my pregnancy and for three more months after my beautiful baby girl was born. But I missed the ease of waking up with a full head of perfect hair that I could refresh with a quick spritz of dry shampoo. So back to Bumble I went, and my stylist, Carrie Hill, introduced me to a new tape extension that the salon launched last Fall. To be honest, I had my doubts about sticking tape onto my hair. But after several applications and removals, I'm officially hooked. Keep reading to learn more about this salon process and discover if it's right for you!

Why tape? And other questions you might be wondering . . . If you ask Hill, tape extensions "look better, function better, and feel better," compared to other methods. The application is also much faster; in fact, Hill says the service usually takes two hours or less. And as a new mom, that's a major plus in my book. The salon uses a brand called Platinum Seamless, which is made from pure human hair and comes in straight and wavy styles. They basically look like long locks of hair with a thin, horizontal sticker strip made from a gel adhesive on top. The strips sit completely flat on your head and feel much more natural compared to other extensions I've used. The hair is easy to style, and it immediately adds the density, shine, and length that my natural tresses lack. It provides the same envy-inducing, cascading Blake Lively-like waves that Great Lengths gave me, but the application is gentler and less time-consuming. It also never falls out. Major score! Clearly, I'm hooked. What is the application process? The process begins with two clarifying shampoos to remove build-up. "Tape adheres best to hair that is clean and free of any products or oil," Hill says. After a blowout, your stylist will section off a thin strip of your own hair with a metal tail comb and place an extension on each side. The process is repeated until the desired amount of hair is used. Once the hair is in, you can style it the same way you'd style your regular hair. You can even get your hair colored while the extensions are in. To extend the life of the extensions, which typically last eight to 12 weeks, you should refrain from oil-based products, sleep with a lose braid, and never go to bed with wet hair. The removal is also quick and easy. Your stylist will simply apply an oil-based solution to break down the gel adhesive, which will allow the extensions to peel off your hair gently. My last removal took 45 minutes, and you can have a new set put back in the same day if the salon has your hair colors in stock.
Can the extensions cause damage or breakage? Hill says your actual hair will be just fine as long as you follow the proper after-care instructions, including two checkups that take 15 minutes or less. And believe it or not, Hill says extensions can actually benefit your natural hair. "By having extensions, your natural hair doesn't receive as much stress as it usually does when it comes to heat styling," she explains. "The extensions provide you with more volume, therefore it takes away some of the effort that would go into making fine hair appear fuller." To be safe, I always tell Hill to use as little hair as possible. I figure by using fewer extensions, I'm causing less stress to my already fine hair. And when it comes to the price tag, less hair obviously equals less money. Which brings me to my next point.
How much do they cost? Bumble and Bumble offers three package options. The full head is $1,450. I've never done this option because I have a small head, coupled with a small amount of hair. While Hill did not recommend this service for me, I think those with more hair looking for a ton of volume are probably perfect candidates. Option two is the half head for $800. This application provided me with more than enough length and volume. Although I loved having more hair than I knew what to do with, I also have a 16-month-old and limited time to style. For me, less is more, and the faster I'm done with my curling iron, the happier I am. I've found that option three, the à la carte service, is my favorite. Prices range from $165 to $800, depending on how much hair you want. In the photo above, I'm wearing four extensions (for $660) that Hill cut up into eight pieces to ensure a natural-looking application. My only complaint? No matter what service you choose, those lovely locks only last eight to 12 weeks. And those eight to 12 weeks go by pretty quickly. You'll notice the extensions need to go when your hair grows and the tape starts to hang a bit lower than your root. At that point, the tape doesn't blend in well with your regular hair and may start to show. (A major hair faux pas!) The service is not cheap by any means, but after a couple months of good hair days, it's a price I'm willing to pay.
