 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Attention, Budding Beauty Brands: Huda Kattan Wants to Give You Money
DIY Beauty
Exactly How a Pro Ballerina Does Her Stage Makeup For The Nutcracker
Beauty News
Wet n Wild Is Making History With an Albino Model in Its New Campaign
Holiday Beauty
21 Ultrachic Gift Ideas For the Beauty Minimalist

What Is Huda Beauty Angels?

Attention, Budding Beauty Brands: Huda Kattan Wants to Give You Money

When Huda Kattan launched her eponymous beauty brand in 2013, her start-up was a little scrappy. So much so that she hand-packed false eyelashes — HB's very first product — herself. Although she is now Instagram's highest-paid influencer (earning up to a five-figure salary for just one post), Huda found it hard to raise money during the beginning of her career. So that's why, a whirlwind four years later, the businesswoman has begun a program that aims to fund budding cosmetics brands.

"We will lend seed money, mentoring, and advice to aspiring entrepreneurs, because we know that, without a plan, money does not guarantee a successful business."

As WWD reports, the venture is called Huda Beauty Angels, an offshoot of her venture capital company. She's starting with $10 million and hopes to grow the fund with time. This initiative was all made possible by a major investment Huda Beauty itself scored by partnering with private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners. The company has also given money to brands like Smashbox and It Cosmetics, but Huda is the first influencer to score such a lucrative deal.

Related
You'll Flip Over the Swatches of Huda Kattan's New Desert Dusk Palette

The mogul told Business Wire, "I am also grateful that this new partnership enables me to start something I am excited about — the creation of HB Investments, a fund that will facilitate new beauty and wellness businesses. . . We will lend seed money, mentoring, and advice to aspiring entrepreneurs, because we know that, without a plan, money does not guarantee a successful business."

This news is hot off the presses, so there's no word yet on how to formally apply for this grant. We still have to await concrete details on how to get your hands on that Huda-approved cash money. If you're interested in getting in on the action, now's the time to dust off your résumé, pull together a portfolio, and put your fiercest face forward.

Related
This Is What Huda Kattan's Frosty New Lip Strobes Look Like on Different Skin Tones
Join the conversation
Beauty InfluencerHuda BeautyHuda KattanBeauty NewsBeauty ProductsMakeup
Beauty Tips
Get Hired on the Spot With These Interview-Appropriate Beauty Tips
by Maria Del Russo
Wet n Wild Campaign With Albino Model Diandra Forrest
Beauty News
Wet n Wild Is Making History With an Albino Model in Its New Campaign
by Alaina Demopoulos
Elf on the Shelf Makeup
Holiday Beauty
Someone Created a Demonic Elf on the Shelf Makeup Look, and GOODBYE!
by Alaina Demopoulos
Opal Lipstick Instagram Trend
Holiday Beauty
Holographic Opal Lipstick Is Fit For a '90s-Fabulous Snow Bunny
by Alaina Demopoulos
The Best Instagram Filter For Selfies
Beauty News
This Easy Instagram Trick Will Make You Look Red Hot in All Your Selfies
by Aimee Simeon
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds