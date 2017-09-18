Laverne Cox Launched a Nail Polish Line — and She Picked the Perfect Place to Debut It

Hours before arriving at the 2017 Emmy Awards, Laverne Cox casually dropped a nail polish collection. She is collaborating with Orly on a limited-edition, six-shade nail polish line dubbed Celebrate Yourself by Laverne Cox. In addition to announcing the collection prior to the big award show, the Orange Is the New Black actress debuted two of her nail polish colors on the red carpet!

Laverne's pyramid nail art consisted of the colors Shine and Androgynie from her collection. Shine is a glittery silver polish, while Androgynie is a mesmerizing black shade with multicolored sparkles. The collection's remaining four colors are: Party in the Hills, Halo, Million Dollar Views, and Mirrorball.

POPSUGAR caught up with the star on the red carpet and she said the collection is "about celebrating yourself and loving yourself." Laverne added that proceeds will benefit the victims of the devastating Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. "Everyone can do a little bit," she said. The nail polish set is currently available online for $50 while supplies last.