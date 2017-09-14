Emmy Nominations 2017
Reminder: Here Are All the 2017 Emmy Nominees
There are a few nominees for the 2017 Emmys whom we expected to see on the long, long list of worthy candidates, but there are also a few surprises. Take note: you won't find Game of Thrones on this list, and not because it was snubbed — the show simply wasn't eligible this year. In the meantime, check out all the nominees below and get ready for the actual show on Sept. 17, which will be hosted by Stephen Colbert!
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Real Time With Bill Maher
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES
Genius
Fargo
The Night Of
Feud: Bette and Joan
Big Little Lies
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
John Lithgow, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Voice
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
American Ninja Warrior
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
John Turturro, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Regina King, American Crime
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul ("Witness," Vince Gilligan)
The Crown ("Hyde Park Corner," Stephen Daldry)
The Handmaid's Tale ("Offred," Reed Morano)
The Handmaid's Tale ("The Bridge," Kate Dennis)
Homeland ("America First," Lesli Linka Glatter)
Stranger Things ("Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers," The Duffer Brothers)
Westworld ("The Bicameral Mind," Jonathan Nolan)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta ("B.A.N.," Donald Glover)
Silicon Valley ("Intellectual Property," Jamie Babbit)
Silicon Valley ("Server Error," Mike Judge)
Veep ("Blurb," by Morgan Sackett)
Veep ("Groundbreaking," David Mandel)
Veep ("Justice," Dale Stern)
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Americans ("The Soviet Division," Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg)
Better Call Saul ("Chicanery," Gordon Smith)
The Crown ("Assassins," Peter Morgan)
The Handmaid's Tale ("Offred," Bruce Miller)
Westworld ("The Bicameral Mind," Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan)
Stranger Things ("Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers," The Duffer Brothers)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
Big Little Lies (Jean-Marc Vallée)
Fargo ("The Law of Vacant Places," Noah Hawley)
Feud: Bette And Joan ("And the Winner Is," Ryan Murphy)
Genius ("Einstein: Chapter One," Ron Howard)
The Night Of ("The Art of War," James Marsh)
The Night Of ("The Beach," Steven Zaillian)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner (Paul Pennolino)
The Oscars (Glenn Weiss)
Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going to Clean Up This Sh*t? (Jim Hoskinson)
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come (Jerry Foley)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Drunk History ("Hamilton," Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner)
Jimmy Kimmel Live ("The (RED) Show," Andy Fisher)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver ("Multi-Level Marketing," Paul Pennolino)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert ("Episode 0179," Jim Hoskinson)
Saturday Night Live ("Host: Jimmy Fallon," Don Roy King)
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
BD Wong, Mr. Robot
Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
Denis O'Hare, This Is Us
Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Alison Wright, The Americans
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Ann Dowd, The Leftovers
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Shannon Purser, Stranger Things
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Riz Ahmed, Girls
Matthew Rhys, Girls
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live
Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live
Hugh Laurie, Veep
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe
Becky Ann Baker, Girls
Angela Bassett, Master of None
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
Billy on the Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman's Show
OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are?
OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Gaycation With Ellen Page
Intervention
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM
Alec Baldwin, Match Game
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Louis C.K. 2017
Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust
Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS PROGRAM
Hairspray Live!
The Oscars
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga
70th Annual Tony Awards
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
Big Little Lies (David E. Kelley)
Black Mirror ("San Junipero," Charlie Brooker)
Fargo ("The Law of Vacant Places," Noah Hawley)
Feud: Bette and Joan ("And the Winner Is," Ryan Murphy)
Feud: Bette and Joan ("Pilot," Ryan Murphy, Jaffe Cohen, and Michael Zam)
The Night Of ("The Call of the Wild," Richard Price and Steven Zaillian)
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Louis C.K. 2017
Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust
Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?
70th Annual Tony Awards
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta ("B.A.N.," Donald Glover)
Atlanta ("Streets on Lock," Stephen Glover)
Master of None ("Thanksgiving," Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe)
Silicon Valley ("Success Failure," Alec Berg)
Veep ("Georgia," Billy Kimball)
Veep ("Groundbreaking," David Mandel)
OUTSTANDING NARRATOR
Meryl Streep, Five Came Back
Liev Schreiber, Muhammad Ali: Only One
Liev Schreiber, UConn: The March to Madness
Sam Neill, Wild New Zealand
Ewan McGregor, Wild Scotland
Laurence Fishburne, Year Million
OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE
Dee Bradley Baker, American Dad!
Kevin Kline, Bob's Burgers
Kristen Schaal, BoJack Horseman
Mo Collins, F Is For Family
Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy
Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Born This Way, "Dream Come True"
Born This Way, "Oh Baby!"
Born This Way, "The Times They Are A'Changin"
Deadliest Catch, "Uncharted Territory"
Life Below Zero, "River of Rage"
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED OR COMPETITION REALITY PROGRAM
The Amazing Race, "Bucket List Type Stuff"
Project Runway, "An Unconventional Launch Party"
Project Runway, "Finale, Part 2"
RuPaul's Drag Race, "Oh. My. Gaga!"
Shark Tank, "Episode 801"
Survivor, "About to Have a Rumble"
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIONAL SERIES OR SPECIAL
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
Inside the Actors Studio
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson
Vice
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAM
Girl Meets World
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 90th Celebration
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
School of Rock
Star Wars Rebels
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM
Archer
Bob's Burgers
Elena and the Secret of Avalor
The Simpsons
South Park
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM
Adventure Time
Disney Mickey Mouse
Marvel's Rocket & Groot
Steven Universe
Teen Titans Go!
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Brown Girls
Fear the Walking Dead: Passage
Hack Into Broad City
Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Ty Burrell, Boondoggle
Alan Tudyk, Con Man
Kim Estes, Dicks
Ben Schwartz, The Earliest Show
Jason Ritter, Tales of Titans
John Michael Higgins, Tween Fest
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES
Creating Saturday Night Live
Feud: Bette and Joan: Inside Look
Jay Leno's Garage
National Endowment For the Arts: United States of Arts
Viceland at the Women's March
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Dancing With the Stars
The Real O'Neals
So You Think You Can Dance?
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES
Behind The Voice
The Daily Show — Between the Scenes
Epic Rap Battles of History
Honest Trailers
The Star Wars Show
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Mindy Sterling, Con Man
Jane Lynch, Dropping the Soap
Lauren Lapkus, The Earliest Show
Kelsey Scott, Fear the Walking Dead: Passage
Mindy Sterling, Secs & Execs
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES
America's Got Talent, "Episode 1120"
Dancing With the Stars, "Cirque Du Soleil Night"
Saturday Night Live, "Host: Jimmy Fallon"
So You Think You Can Dance, "Finale"
The Voice, "Live Finale (Part 2)"
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
59th Grammy Awards
Hairspray Live!
The Oscars
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga
70th Annual Tony Awards
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING
Conan, "Conan in Berlin"
Drunk History, "Bar Fights"
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Stoplight"
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "F*ck 2016"
Saturday Night Live, "Kellyanne Conway"
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Genius
The Night Of
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
Better Call Saul, "Witness"
House of Cards, "Chapter 53"
Mr. Robot, "eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx"
Stranger Things, "Chapter Eight: The Upside Down"
Westworld, "The Bicameral Mind"
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF HOUR) AND ANIMATION
Master of None, "The Dinner Party"
Modern Family, "Basketball"
Mozart in the Jungle, "Now I Will Sing"
Silicon Valley, "Intellectual Property"
Veep, "Omaha"
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, "Rome"
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years
O.J.: Made in America, "Part 2"
Planet Earth II, "Cities"
13th
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A SERIES
Black Sails, "XXXVII"
Gotham, "Destiny Calling"
Homeland, "America First"
Stranger Things, "Chapter Eight: The Upside Down"
Westworld, "The Bicameral Mind"
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR SPECIAL
American Horror Story: Roanoke, "Chapter 1"
Fargo, "Who Rules the Land of Denial?"
Genius, "Einstein: Chapter One"
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Night Of, "Subtle Beast"
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta
Master of None
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Veep
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR SPECIAL
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Night Of
The Wizard of Lies
OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL
"Calling JohnMalkovich.com," Squarespace
"Love Cam," Ad Council
"We Are America," Ad Council
"Why I March," Women's March on Washington
"Year in Search 2016," Google
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOVIE
Big Little Lies
Empire
Grace and Frankie
This Is Us
Transparent
OUTSTANDING PERIOD/FANTASY COSTUMES FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOVIE
The Crown
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Handmaid's Tale
Westworld
OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM
Dancing With the Stars
Hairspray Live!
Portlandia
RuPaul's Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (NONPROSTHETIC)
American Horror Story: Roanoke
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (NONPROSTHETIC)
Penny Dreadful, "Perpetual Night"
Stranger Things, "Chapter Six: The Monster"
This Is Us, "I Call Marriage"
Vikings, "All His Angels"
Westworld, "The Original"
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES OR SPECIAL (NON-PROSTHETIC)
Dancing With the Stars, "Halloween Night"
Hairspray Live!
RuPaul's Drag Race, "Oh. My. Gaga!"
Saturday Night Live, "Host: Alec Baldwin"
The Voice, "Live Playoffs, Night 1"
MADtv, "Episode #1.4"
OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR SPECIAL
American Horror Story: Roanoke
Penny Dreadful, "No Beast So Fierce"
Saturday Night Live, "Host: Alec Baldwin"
The Walking Dead, "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be"
Westworld, "The Original"
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL
Amanda Knox
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years
A House Divided
L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later
13th
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
Amanda Knox, Brian McGinn
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, Anthony Bourdain
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years, Mark Monroe
Bill Nye Saves the World, Prashanth Venkataramanujam, CeCe Pleasants, Sanden Totten, Mike Drucker, and Flora Lichtman
13th, Ava DuVernay and Spencer Averick
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, "We Tapped That Ass"
Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special, "Jing-A-Ling-A-Ling"
Jimmy Kimmel Live, "The Ballad of Claus Jorstad (Devil Stool)"
Saturday Night Live, "Last Christmas"
13th, "Letter to the Free"
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, "Hell No"