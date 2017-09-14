Reminder: Here Are All the 2017 Emmy Nominees

There are a few nominees for the 2017 Emmys whom we expected to see on the long, long list of worthy candidates, but there are also a few surprises. Take note: you won't find Game of Thrones on this list, and not because it was snubbed — the show simply wasn't eligible this year. In the meantime, check out all the nominees below and get ready for the actual show on Sept. 17, which will be hosted by Stephen Colbert!

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Real Time With Bill Maher

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert



OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

Genius

Fargo

The Night Of

Feud: Bette and Joan

Big Little Lies

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Voice

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

American Ninja Warrior

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

John Turturro, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Regina King, American Crime

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul ("Witness," Vince Gilligan)

The Crown ("Hyde Park Corner," Stephen Daldry)

The Handmaid's Tale ("Offred," Reed Morano)

The Handmaid's Tale ("The Bridge," Kate Dennis)

Homeland ("America First," Lesli Linka Glatter)

Stranger Things ("Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers," The Duffer Brothers)

Westworld ("The Bicameral Mind," Jonathan Nolan)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta ("B.A.N.," Donald Glover)

Silicon Valley ("Intellectual Property," Jamie Babbit)

Silicon Valley ("Server Error," Mike Judge)

Veep ("Blurb," by Morgan Sackett)

Veep ("Groundbreaking," David Mandel)

Veep ("Justice," Dale Stern)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Americans ("The Soviet Division," Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg)

Better Call Saul ("Chicanery," Gordon Smith)

The Crown ("Assassins," Peter Morgan)

The Handmaid's Tale ("Offred," Bruce Miller)

Westworld ("The Bicameral Mind," Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan)

Stranger Things ("Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers," The Duffer Brothers)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Big Little Lies (Jean-Marc Vallée)

Fargo ("The Law of Vacant Places," Noah Hawley)

Feud: Bette And Joan ("And the Winner Is," Ryan Murphy)

Genius ("Einstein: Chapter One," Ron Howard)

The Night Of ("The Art of War," James Marsh)

The Night Of ("The Beach," Steven Zaillian)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner (Paul Pennolino)

The Oscars (Glenn Weiss)

Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going to Clean Up This Sh*t? (Jim Hoskinson)

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come (Jerry Foley)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Drunk History ("Hamilton," Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner)

Jimmy Kimmel Live ("The (RED) Show," Andy Fisher)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver ("Multi-Level Marketing," Paul Pennolino)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert ("Episode 0179," Jim Hoskinson)

Saturday Night Live ("Host: Jimmy Fallon," Don Roy King)

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

BD Wong, Mr. Robot

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Denis O'Hare, This Is Us

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Alison Wright, The Americans

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Shannon Purser, Stranger Things

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Riz Ahmed, Girls

Matthew Rhys, Girls

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie, Veep

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe

Becky Ann Baker, Girls

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Billy on the Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman's Show



OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are?

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Gaycation With Ellen Page

Intervention

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

Alec Baldwin, Match Game

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Louis C.K. 2017

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust

Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?



OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS PROGRAM

Hairspray Live!

The Oscars

Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga

70th Annual Tony Awards

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Big Little Lies (David E. Kelley)

Black Mirror ("San Junipero," Charlie Brooker)

Fargo ("The Law of Vacant Places," Noah Hawley)

Feud: Bette and Joan ("And the Winner Is," Ryan Murphy)

Feud: Bette and Joan ("Pilot," Ryan Murphy, Jaffe Cohen, and Michael Zam)

The Night Of ("The Call of the Wild," Richard Price and Steven Zaillian)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Louis C.K. 2017

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust

Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?

70th Annual Tony Awards

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta ("B.A.N.," Donald Glover)

Atlanta ("Streets on Lock," Stephen Glover)

Master of None ("Thanksgiving," Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe)

Silicon Valley ("Success Failure," Alec Berg)

Veep ("Georgia," Billy Kimball)

Veep ("Groundbreaking," David Mandel)

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

Meryl Streep, Five Came Back

Liev Schreiber, Muhammad Ali: Only One

Liev Schreiber, UConn: The March to Madness

Sam Neill, Wild New Zealand

Ewan McGregor, Wild Scotland

Laurence Fishburne, Year Million

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Dee Bradley Baker, American Dad!

Kevin Kline, Bob's Burgers

Kristen Schaal, BoJack Horseman

Mo Collins, F Is For Family

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy

Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Born This Way, "Dream Come True"

Born This Way, "Oh Baby!"

Born This Way, "The Times They Are A'Changin"

Deadliest Catch, "Uncharted Territory"

Life Below Zero, "River of Rage"

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED OR COMPETITION REALITY PROGRAM

The Amazing Race, "Bucket List Type Stuff"

Project Runway, "An Unconventional Launch Party"

Project Runway, "Finale, Part 2"

RuPaul's Drag Race, "Oh. My. Gaga!"

Shark Tank, "Episode 801"

Survivor, "About to Have a Rumble"

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIONAL SERIES OR SPECIAL

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Inside the Actors Studio

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson

Vice



OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAM

Girl Meets World

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 90th Celebration

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas

School of Rock

Star Wars Rebels

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

Archer

Bob's Burgers

Elena and the Secret of Avalor

The Simpsons

South Park



OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

Adventure Time

Disney Mickey Mouse

Marvel's Rocket & Groot

Steven Universe

Teen Titans Go!

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Brown Girls

Fear the Walking Dead: Passage

Hack Into Broad City

Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot



OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Ty Burrell, Boondoggle

Alan Tudyk, Con Man

Kim Estes, Dicks

Ben Schwartz, The Earliest Show

Jason Ritter, Tales of Titans

John Michael Higgins, Tween Fest

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

Creating Saturday Night Live

Feud: Bette and Joan: Inside Look

Jay Leno's Garage

National Endowment For the Arts: United States of Arts

Viceland at the Women's March



OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Dancing With the Stars

The Real O'Neals

So You Think You Can Dance?

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES

Behind The Voice

The Daily Show — Between the Scenes

Epic Rap Battles of History

Honest Trailers

The Star Wars Show



OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Mindy Sterling, Con Man

Jane Lynch, Dropping the Soap

Lauren Lapkus, The Earliest Show

Kelsey Scott, Fear the Walking Dead: Passage

Mindy Sterling, Secs & Execs

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

America's Got Talent, "Episode 1120"

Dancing With the Stars, "Cirque Du Soleil Night"

Saturday Night Live, "Host: Jimmy Fallon"

So You Think You Can Dance, "Finale"

The Voice, "Live Finale (Part 2)"

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

59th Grammy Awards

Hairspray Live!

The Oscars

Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga

70th Annual Tony Awards



OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

Conan, "Conan in Berlin"

Drunk History, "Bar Fights"

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Stoplight"

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "F*ck 2016"

Saturday Night Live, "Kellyanne Conway"

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Genius

The Night Of

Sherlock: The Lying Detective



OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Better Call Saul, "Witness"

House of Cards, "Chapter 53"

Mr. Robot, "eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx"

Stranger Things, "Chapter Eight: The Upside Down"

Westworld, "The Bicameral Mind"

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF HOUR) AND ANIMATION

Master of None, "The Dinner Party"

Modern Family, "Basketball"

Mozart in the Jungle, "Now I Will Sing"

Silicon Valley, "Intellectual Property"

Veep, "Omaha"

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, "Rome"

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years

O.J.: Made in America, "Part 2"

Planet Earth II, "Cities"

13th

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A SERIES

Black Sails, "XXXVII"

Gotham, "Destiny Calling"

Homeland, "America First"

Stranger Things, "Chapter Eight: The Upside Down"

Westworld, "The Bicameral Mind"

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR SPECIAL

American Horror Story: Roanoke, "Chapter 1"

Fargo, "Who Rules the Land of Denial?"

Genius, "Einstein: Chapter One"

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Night Of, "Subtle Beast"

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta

Master of None

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Veep



OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld



OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR SPECIAL

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Night Of

The Wizard of Lies



OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

"Calling JohnMalkovich.com," Squarespace

"Love Cam," Ad Council

"We Are America," Ad Council

"Why I March," Women's March on Washington

"Year in Search 2016," Google

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOVIE

Big Little Lies

Empire

Grace and Frankie

This Is Us

Transparent



OUTSTANDING PERIOD/FANTASY COSTUMES FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOVIE

The Crown

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Handmaid's Tale

Westworld



OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

Dancing With the Stars

Hairspray Live!

Portlandia

RuPaul's Drag Race

Saturday Night Live



OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (NONPROSTHETIC)

American Horror Story: Roanoke

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius



OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (NONPROSTHETIC)

Penny Dreadful, "Perpetual Night"

Stranger Things, "Chapter Six: The Monster"

This Is Us, "I Call Marriage"

Vikings, "All His Angels"

Westworld, "The Original"

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES OR SPECIAL (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Dancing With the Stars, "Halloween Night"

Hairspray Live!

RuPaul's Drag Race, "Oh. My. Gaga!"

Saturday Night Live, "Host: Alec Baldwin"

The Voice, "Live Playoffs, Night 1"

MADtv, "Episode #1.4"

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE, OR SPECIAL

American Horror Story: Roanoke

Penny Dreadful, "No Beast So Fierce"

Saturday Night Live, "Host: Alec Baldwin"

The Walking Dead, "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be"

Westworld, "The Original"

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

Amanda Knox

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years

A House Divided

L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later

13th



OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Amanda Knox, Brian McGinn

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, Anthony Bourdain

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years, Mark Monroe

Bill Nye Saves the World, Prashanth Venkataramanujam, CeCe Pleasants, Sanden Totten, Mike Drucker, and Flora Lichtman

13th, Ava DuVernay and Spencer Averick

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, "We Tapped That Ass"

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special, "Jing-A-Ling-A-Ling"

Jimmy Kimmel Live, "The Ballad of Claus Jorstad (Devil Stool)"

Saturday Night Live, "Last Christmas"

13th, "Letter to the Free"

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, "Hell No"