 Skip Nav
Rihanna
What ALL 40 Shades of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Foundation Really Look Like
Beauty News
This Ouija Board Pressed Powder Is the Spookiest Way to Mattify Your Makeup
Beauty News
You'll Never Guess How These Fake Eyelashes Stay On
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Breathtaking Looks That Will Inspire You to Run Out and Buy White Liner ASAP

Maybe you're a seasoned pro when it comes to crafting a perfectly crisp cat eye, or perhaps you've yet to master the art of liquid liner. But whether you're a newbie or seriously advanced, the latest beauty trend to take over Instagram is bound to inspire you to brush up on your skills.

Women are showing off their feline flick flair in a more eye-catching shade: white. The stark shade pops against all complexions, but looks especially stunning when traced above a classic black cat eye. Pick up your own tube of white liquid eyeliner — NYX Cosmetics White Liquid Liner ($7) is a popular choice among influencers! — then read on to see some of the most exceptional examples on Instagram for inspiration.

Post
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty TrendsEyeliner
Join The Conversation
Makeup Tutorials
by Brinton Parker
Flare Highlight Makeup Artist
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Fenty Beauty Trophy Wife Highlighter On Different Skin Tones
Beauty Trends
by Aimee Simeon
Lightning Bolt Brow Trend
Beauty Trends
by Tori-Crowther
Cancer Patient Makeup Transformation Goar Avetisyan
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds