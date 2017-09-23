20 Breathtaking Looks That Will Inspire You to Run Out and Buy White Liner ASAP

Maybe you're a seasoned pro when it comes to crafting a perfectly crisp cat eye, or perhaps you've yet to master the art of liquid liner. But whether you're a newbie or seriously advanced, the latest beauty trend to take over Instagram is bound to inspire you to brush up on your skills.

Women are showing off their feline flick flair in a more eye-catching shade: white. The stark shade pops against all complexions, but looks especially stunning when traced above a classic black cat eye. Pick up your own tube of white liquid eyeliner — NYX Cosmetics White Liquid Liner ($7) is a popular choice among influencers! — then read on to see some of the most exceptional examples on Instagram for inspiration.