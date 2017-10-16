3 Unexpected Ways to Be Wonder Woman For Halloween: Zombie, Cyborg, and Pop Art

When Gal Gadot put Wonder Woman on the big screen, we knew women everywhere would want to emulate the DC heroine for Halloween. If you're set on being the Amazonian princess this Halloween but don't want to look like every other girl at the party, we've come up with some original takes on her style.

With the help of MAC Senior Artist Regan Rabanal, costumes from Spirit Halloween, and hair done by DryBar, we've created three makeup iterations that will astonish your friends with your creativity and super (Halloween) powers. You can create a glam-scary costume by imagining Wonder Woman during the zombie apocalypse, dress as the heroine in a metallic-hued cyborg fashion (swearing to protect humans from the robot uprising), or go old school and create the comic-book version of the star-studded lady.

Keep reading to find out how you can dress as the iconic heroine this year while still having the most unique costume of all your friends.