These Are the Top 10 Summer Haircut Trends According to Pros
This Grandma's Smile After Getting Her First Blowout Will Make You Feel Things
5-Minute Makeup Routine For Moms on the First Day of School

Zendaya No Makeup and Natural Hair

Watch Zendaya Cover Her Acne Scars With No Other Makeup On

When you woke up today, looked at your bare face, and felt bad about your acne scars — know you're not alone. I personally struggle with this every time I wash my skin (ICYMI: I am a recovering chronic face picker). And guess what? Beauty queen Zendaya has acne scars, too. And she's so f*cking real that she created a video for her own app, revealing her makeup-free skin and her process for covering up said spots. The young Hollywood star also shows off her gorgeous, naturally curly hair texture.

For her app, Zendaya created a tutorial she dubbed "The Bare Beat." It's a minimalist makeup look — using your fingers or items you can fit into a small bag when traveling on a plane, she explained.

The simple tutorial included applying concealer, powder, bronzer, cream blush, highlighter, and fiber mascara. The one area she did not hold back on was brows, making them bold as ever.

While the exact products Zendaya used are not revealed, she gives us insight as to what she looks for in everyday makeup.

"I'm personally attracted to all things shiny, so I'm going to use a sparkly, glowy bronzer that is going to add a little definition, a little highlight — all at the same time," she said. Zendaya then used the same bronzer on her eyelids as shadow.

She did note that she used Aquaphor or "any type of shiny balm" as a highlighter base. We know she's a huge fan of the affordable staple, when she previously shared her Aquaphor hacks here.

Zendaya often does he own makeup for major red carpet events, and this tutorial gives us a peek into her process!

See the rest of her tips on getting this effortless, easy, and dewy look in the video above.
